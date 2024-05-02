NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Kansas Speedway for the 12th race of the 2024 season, the AdventHealth 400, on Sunday, May 5.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the fifth time. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will compete over 267 laps in Kansas City, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup Series and Truck Series events at Kansas Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, May 4, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 65°F, Low 61°F, Mostly cloudy with AM Showers & Thunderstorms, Northeast 10-20 mph and 30% chance of rain

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 65°F, Low 61°F, Mostly cloudy with AM Showers & Thunderstorms, Northeast 10-20 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 5, 2024

AdventHealth 400: High 60°F, Low 44°F, Overcast, East 5–15 mph and 35% chance of rain

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Kansas City in several ways, especially during May or June.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the AdventHealth 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – Riley Herbst (R) #16 – Derek Kraus (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Kansas Speedway on May 5 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.