“They just missed it”: Tyler Reddick & Bubba Wallace’s Loudon race analyzed by HMS legend

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 22, 2025 21:08 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children
Tyler Reddick (right) and Bubba Wallace (left) during the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Getty

Former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte blamed 23XI Racing for the poor results from Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Letarte argued that the NASCAR team failed to give its drivers cars capable of keeping up with the frontrunners.

During the Mobil 1 301 at The Magic Mile, Reddick (#45) led the team with a 21st-place finish, just ahead of rookie teammate Riley Herbst (#35). Wallace (#23) followed in 26th. The results were especially damaging for the #45 and #23, as both are competing in the playoffs and now find themselves at the bottom of the Round of 12 standings.

Speaking about the team's struggles last weekend, Steve Letarte told the Inside The Race podcast:

“The #23 of Bubba Wallace, they missed it. They ran together. I think it was #45, #35 of Riley Herbst, #23 of Bubba Wallace basically together.” [0:42]
Letarte, who served as the crew chief for NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., added:

“I don't put this on the drivers. I actually put it on the organization. I don't believe they gave their drivers the cars to compete. That's not a shock. I gave my drivers a lot of bad cars and not as many good cars. That's just how the world works. It's a competitive sport.”
Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace will aim to recover at Kansas Speedway, where both have won before with 23XI Racing. The Hollywood Casino 400 at the 1.5-mile oval takes place on September 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Ryan Blaney currently leads the NASCAR playoffs standings thanks to his win at New Hampshire. HMS drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson take up the next two spots, followed by Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, a co-owner of 23XI along with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano sits in sixth ahead of Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Austin Cindric. As mentioned, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are at the lower end of the playoff standings.

“I didn't expect that”: Tyler Reddick on finishing outside the top 20 at New Hampshire

Tyler Reddick started the weekend strong at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a fourth-place qualifying effort. During the race, however, the #45 Toyota Camry developed mechanical issues that dropped outside the top 20, leaving him disappointed and uncertain.

In a post-race interview, the 29-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver said (via NBC Sports):

“I didn’t expect that; that’s for sure. The way the race started, I thought we were going to be able to run in the top 10 all day, but between the brake issues we had, and it just got away quick. The balance went away, and then the next thing you know, we were trying to battle for 20th. Just a terrible day. Yeah, there’s just a lot of question marks, honestly.”
Tyler Reddick drives the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace likewise shared the sentiment, describing his race as a “head-scratcher.” The #23 driver began the race with high hopes but was met with a difficult car as early as the fifth lap, forcing him to settle for a 26th-place finish.

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
