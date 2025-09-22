“A lot of question marks”: Michael Jordan’s driver Tyler Reddick left searching for answers after NHMS playoff disaster

Michael Jordan's driver, Tyler Reddick, had a disappointing finish at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Round of 12 opener was supposed to be a chance to solidify his playoff run, but it turned into a frustrating outing of mechanical issues, leaving both Reddick and his 23XI Racing team with more questions than answers.Tyler Reddick, who is competing in his third full-time season behind the wheel of #45 Michael Jordan’s co-owned 23XI Racing had a good start to the NHMS weekend after qualifying in fourth position behind title contenders Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Despite the impressive start of the race, he ended up finishing outside the top 20 at New Hampshire.In the post-race interview with NBC Sports, the 29-year-old driver from California expressed his frustration and confusion after what he expected to be a strong race quickly turned into a struggle. Reflecting on his P21 finish at New Hampshire, here’s what Reddick said:“I didn’t expect that; that’s for sure. The way the race started I thought we were going to be able to run in the top 10 all day, but between the brake issues we had, and it just got away quick. The balance went away and then next thing you know we were trying to battle for 20th. Just a terrible day. Yeah, there’s just a lot of question marks, honestly.Reddick looked promising at the start of the race and showed the kind of speed that has made him a frequent threat on intermediate. But on Lap 29 of 301, he experienced braking issues that dragged the team backward through the field for the rest of the race.“Places we have had speed at, we don’t bring speed. That’s been one of them for us. Yeah, we need something special to happen. I’m hoping we find the answer,” the #45 Toyota driver concluded.Are Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing on the verge of playoff elimination?23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace finished outside the top 20 at New Hampshire. For Reddick and Wallace, the timing couldn’t be worse. With the Round of 12 only offering three chances to secure advancement, a poor finish at The Magic Mile puts added pressure on the next two events at Kansas Speedway and the Charlotte Roval.Reddick and Wallace are both facing high stakes heading into next race of the Round of 12 as they try to secure their spots in the Round of 8. If they fail to perform exceptionally well in the next two weekends, then that could lead to their playoff exit.Tyler Reddick stands at 11th place in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, with 23 points below the elimination line. While his teammate Wallace is last on the playoff standings, 27 points behind the cutline. They definitely need to bring their top game in the next two races to stay in the 2025 title contention.