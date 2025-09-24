Former crew chief and current team owner Tommy Baldwin recently appeared in the Door Bumper Clear podcast after the Loudon Cup race, where he gave his thoughts on Team Penske’s playoff form. The former team owner discussed their performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, adding to the conversation about whether Penske is now the championship favorite.Dirty Mo Media shared a clip of the same on X. The caption read,“Did Loudon prove Penske is a clear-cut championship favorite? 👀”In the video, Tommy Baldwin was asked if the Penske cars looked unbeatable. He said,&quot;Yeah they’re pretty good. You know they went and tyre tested there and you know when you go tyre testing at any place, you’re gonna gain a lot. They know when to really throw everything at it and turn it on.&quot;Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, also agreed, calling Penske “untouchable” at Loudon. The comments followed Team Penske’s best playoff weekend so far. Driving the No. 12 Ford, Ryan Blaney won at New Hampshire by holding off Josh Berry in the final laps.Blaney started on the front row with teammate Joey Logano. The win locked him into the Round of 8. It was also his fifth straight year reaching the semifinal stage.While Blaney took the win, Joey Logano was just as impressive. He started on pole, led 147 laps, and won Stage 2. His run ended in fourth place, but it was his third top-five finish in a row.Logano’s lap total at Loudon was his highest since 2022 at Phoenix, where he led 187 laps and won the title. The Kansas race is next, and Logano has the chance to make it four straight top-five finishes for the first time since 2017.Tommy Baldwin Jr. shares cancer diagnosisA few weeks earlier, Tommy Baldwin Jr. made a very different announcement. On X, he told fans that he has cancer and would step away from racing while starting treatment. Baldwin, known for running Tommy Baldwin Racing and working with Rick Ware Racing, explained,“Today, I post news that no one ever wants to hear … I have cancer. It’s treatable, but this week of racing will be the last for a while for the Tommy Baldwin Racing team. Going to take a break &amp; begin treatment to beat it into the ground.”He added, “This is not a post for pity. I want to let the world know that if you don’t feel right, go get checked out by a doctor now. Don’t wait.”Tommy Baldwin Jr. has built a long career in NASCAR as both a crew chief and team owner, carrying on the legacy of his father, Tom “Tiger” Baldwin Sr. He got five Cup Series wins as a crew chief, including Ward Burton’s wins at the 2002 Daytona 500 and the 2001 Southern 500, along with a win for Kasey Kahne at Richmond.From 2009 to 2020, he operated Tommy Baldwin Racing in the Cup Series, entering more than 400 races and achieving two third-place finishes with Dave Blaney and Regan Smith.Baldwin is not the competition director for Rick Ware Racing and continues to run TBR in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and other regional series, where his team won the 2022 Whelen Modified Tour owner’s championship.