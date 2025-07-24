"They don't have men anymore": Ex-NASCAR champion Mike Skinner tells Kevin Harvick about the lack of personalities among current crop of stars

On the Kevin Harvick Happy Hour, Mike Skinner commented on the status of NASCAR compared to when he started racing back in the early 90s. In a segment for the podcast, The 1995 Truck Series champion praised the highly “technical” nature of the drivers but also noticed the lack of “men”.

Ad

Skinner became the first winner in the history of the Truck Series, and went on to win 50 poles and 28 races, cementing his legacy as one of the series' most successful drivers. Skinner’s career progressed as he joined Richard Childress Racing and became the 1997 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, earning six poles, and winning in Japan, including two exhibition wins.

Mike Skinner said to Kevin Harvick:

“But in ‘95 and ‘96, we had men. They don't have men anymore. They have a lot of guys that are really high technical, their fitness program is impeccable now today, but they fall out of the seat way more than we probably did.

Ad

Trending

He added:

“And it's insane that with all the tools they have in the toolbox, it's that hard. But they're little guys, they're smaller guys. And we're finding out all the time that the smaller frame and the less weight you have and the shorter you are, you're like a jockey. Kyle Larson should win every race, right?”

Ad

Ad

Harvick, who runs the Happy Hour podcast, is an accomplished driver who won the 2014 Cup Series championship. Since his retirement as a driver, the former Stewart–Haas Racing star has been working as a broadcaster for NASCAR on FOX.

Kevin Harvick shares thoughts on Chase Elliott's rise in form amid Kyle Larson's recent struggles

Kevin Harvick recently shared critical observations about Hendrick Motorsports' performance consistency, particularly highlighting Chase Elliott's standout stability amid the struggles of teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron during the 2025 season. Despite Larson's early wins and laps led, his and Byron's results have slumped over the summer, with erratic finishes and qualifying struggles.

Ad

Harvick praised Elliott for his ability to maintain strong finishes even when the team or car setup isn't ideal, often finishing races in the top six to top 10 consistently, which has allowed Elliott to lead the regular season standings with a Cup Series-best average finish of 10.0.

"At the end, I thought, man, he might have a shot to win this thing, with the tire situation. But they (No. 5) definitely needed to get back on track and be able to try to get themselves in a position to get the ship righted, and you've got five more races to do that before the playoffs start. But man, I hate that inconsistency," Kevin Harvick said. (26:35 onwards)

Ad

"I think that's the thing that the (No.) 9 does better, than those other three cars. Even when they're off, they're figuring out how to finish sixth or seventh, eighth, When those (No.) 24 and the (No.) 5 are off, it just tanks. The (No.) 24 situation is the exact same as it was last year, and the year before. Starts off, goes through the summer slump, and then we show back up at the end of the year. But it's just so hard to keep up with the progression," he added. (27:00 onwards)

Ad

Kevin Harvick also pointed out that while Hendrick Motorsports fields multiple competitive cars, the team's broader inconsistency in race results and qualifying has hindered its overall success during the season. Elliott’s consistent performances mark a significant contrast, as he manages to eke out strong finishes even during periods when the cars aren’t performing at their peak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.