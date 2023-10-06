“They pulled my boyfriend at COTA”: Hailie Deegan on how Chase Cabre initiated NASCAR Xfinity Series talks with AM Racing

NASCAR Truck Series' most popular driver Hailie Deegan was recently announced to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series from 2024 onwards. Deegan has signed a multi-year contract with AM Racing and is set to drive the #15 Ford Mustang next season.

Deegan was speculated to step up to the NASCAR ladder after AM Racing recently announced they would field two entries next season. However, the talks to bring her on board with the team had happened months ago.

Hailie Deegan revealed that it was her boyfriend Chase Cabre who was first informed about the deal. AM Racing told him during the Truck Series visit to the Circuit of the Americas, Texas back in March.

She made the revelation while speaking with Fox's Bob Pockrass on how the family-oriented spirit at AM Racing captured her interest in signing a deal with the team.

"The first conversations I've had with them, It was actually they pulled my boyfriend at COTA into a meeting and telling him about this deal. I think the conversations from the start and the first meeting that I had with them. They are super family-oriented, just really all-tight as a team." Deegan said.

She added:

"So I think I saw that and their vision of growth and what they were trying to accomplish, it kind of aligned exactly with what I was trying to do. We both had the same mindset and same goals on what we wanted to accomplish. And it was honestly such a natural fit."

Hailie Deegan also reiterated the same in the press release where she added that the vision of Wade Moore, team president aligned with her values perfectly.

The #15 car will be sponsored primarily by AirBox, Inc. and VIVA Tequila Seltzer next season.

After spending several years in the Truck Series, AM Racing ventured into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023 fielding the #25 Ford driven by Brett Moffitt. This season, Moffitt has scored a single top-five finish and eight top-10 finishes in his 28 starts for the team.

Hailie Deegan explains jump to NASCAR Xfinity Series after lackluster Truck Series campaign

There was a lot of hype surrounding Hailie Deegan when she was announced to join the NASCAR Truck Series back in 2021. However, she has had a rather lackluster stint in the trucks failing to register a single top-five finish in top-tier machinery.

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan

Following her lone start in the Xfinity Series this year, Deegan reckoned that the people surrounding her, including Ford and experienced industry personnel, motivated her to step up next season.

"I think right now the Xfinity Series is totally different than Trucks," she said. After doing the first Xfinity race that I did, I really.. I've heard a lot of things from other drivers about how these Xfinity cars handle and how the racing is in this series. And that's something that really gravitated me towards this decision."

"I think it is definitely the right move, Ford thought it was the right move and everyone around me did. So I think it is definitely the right decision of where we are going next couple of years," she added.

Hailie Deegan is confident about venturing into the Xfinity Series.