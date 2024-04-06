"They're a bunch of terrible drivers": Timmy Hill on quality of NASCAR Truck Series racing after frustrating run-in with Stewart Friesen

The NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway kicked off on Friday with the first race of the three nationwide series expected to run at 'The Paperclip', and Timmy Hill seems to be unimpressed with how racing etiquettes were carried out yesterday. The driver of the #56 Toyota Tundra in the junior levels of the sport, Hill races on a part-time basis for his team, Hill Racing.

The Long John Silver's 200 saw the 31-year-old get into a spat with fellow Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen after the 200-lap-long event on what happened during the final lap of the race. The event, which was generally filled with caution flags as the laps counted down saw Friesen spin Hill out.

Expand Tweet

This prompted the otherwise calm driver to make his feelings clear to his fellow driver, along with commenting on how the quality of racing in the nationwide series has taken a tumble. He told Bob Pockrass:

"That was not respectful. Stewart (Friesen) is frustrated. As soon as I go over there he was spitting and spewing about how he got treated dirty all day long by a bunch of bad drivers. They're a bunch of terrible drivers here in the Truck Series. These vehicles look all destroyed, it's a shame."

Timmy Hill further added on why the conversation between the two drivers got heated and said:

"He took that frustration out on me and I'll let him know it. I lost a lot of respect for him, I let him know that down there. I'm sure he'll have a lot to reflect about today. It's unfortunate because this race, it wasn't much of a race there at the end, it was just chaos and nasty and it's not what I signed up for."

Expand Tweet

Timmy Hill's perspective around the NASCAR Truck Series has not been the first time the junior nationwide series has been accused of questionable racing standards.

WATCH: A raging Timmy Hill shares heated words with Stewart Friesen after Friday's NASCAR Truck race

Timmy Hill has had a reputation for being one of the calmer guys racing occasionally in the NASCAR Truck Series. However, yesterday's Long John Silver's 200 saw the part-time driver and team owner explode into an angry outburst after last-lap contact with Stewart Friesen.

Touching on how the end of the 200-lap-long race was chaotic and unorganized, Hill was seen irate with Friesen on pit road after the event.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to go racing today with the upcoming DUDE Wipes 250 at 7:30 pm ET.