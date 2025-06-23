“They’re screwed”: Fans react as Michael Jordan-owned 23XI face yet another setback against NASCAR

Judge Kenneth Bell has denied the motion by Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to dismiss NASCAR’s counterclaim against them. Fans have reacted to the news, acknowledging how damaging it could be to the teams.

NASCAR’s case will proceed to the next stage and be considered on its merits at summary judgment, after any further fact development. Bell has hinted that the teams acted as “cartels” under antitrust law—to negotiate for better charter terms by collectively bargaining, threatening boycotts, and interfering with NASCAR’s business dealings.

Judge Bell clarified that, at this stage, the court only needed to determine if NASCAR’s claim followed the claim of plausibility, not whether it would ultimately succeed. He disagreed with NASCAR’s broad legal theory that joint negotiations by teams are always illegal, emphasizing that “context matters”. He also found NASCAR’s claim met the low bar required to move forward.

Bob Pockrass reported the setback on X:

"Judge Bell has denied 23XI/Front Row motion to dismiss NASCAR's counterclaim against them: "The challenges to the Counterclaim are best addressed at Summary Judgment, with a more developed factual record." ... NASCAR alleges teams illegally colluded for better charter terms."

One of the fans reacted:

"Yup they’re screwed"

Another fan penned, "Losing streak continues"

A fan echoed the sentiment that Judge Bell had stated before and pointed towards both sides facing financial losses.

"The only good that is coming out of this lawsuit is that the lawyers are getting filthy RICH!" they penned.

Another fan penned that they had never wished for NASCAR’s downfall as much as right now, strongly siding with the Michael Jordan-owned team.

"I’ve never wished on NASCARs downfall so bad," they said.

The case is set for trial in December 2025, with no immediate resolution in sight. If Michael Jordan's 23XI and Front Row were to lose their chartered status, they would have to qualify on speed each week and would lose guaranteed revenue, putting their competitive and financial stability at risk.

Michael Jordan & NASCAR urged to settle ongoing legal battle by Federal Judge

Federal Judge Kenneth Bell previously expressed serious concern over the intensifying legal conflict between Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR, urging all parties to settle out of court to avoid a costly and damaging litigation process.

“It’s hard to picture a winner if this goes to the mat — or to the flag — in this case. It scares me to death to think about what all this is costing,” he said via AP News.

The core of the dispute is a federal antitrust lawsuit filed by the two racing teams, who claim that NASCAR's charter agreements unfairly restrict competition by binding teams to the series, its tracks, and exclusive suppliers—allegedly creating a monopoly that limits teams’ revenue and operational independence.

