“They were really great”: Ryan Blaney appreciates “receptive” NASCAR after rescinded Las Vegas penalty

After much turmoil surrounding Ryan Blaney's P6 finish last weekend in Sin City, the Team Penske driver has broken his silence over what transpired during the week leading up to Homestead. The #12 Ford Mustang driver was disqualified by the governing body after Blaney's car managed to fail inspection of its front-right shock absorber in a post-race checkup.

However, as the week went by, NASCAR was quick in rescinding the penalty due to an inconsistent measuring device, thus restoring the 29-year-old's original finishing position. Coming up to this Sunday's 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Blaney finally broke his silence on what the process has been like over the past week.

The Hartford Township, Ohio native was seen in good spirits in an interview ahead of the second race of the Round of 8. Ryan Blaney elaborated on his thoughts in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass and said:

"I appreciate NASCAR for being receptive to it and just talking with us Monday and meeting with the parts at their R&D Center understanding what was the disconnect between pre-race, post-race, it's a sealed part so Elton Sawyer and Brad Moran, they were really great to us of being understanding and understanding there was an issue there."

With Ryan Blaney currently sitting 17 points behind the cutoff line instead of what would have been 56 points had his penalty stayed, it remains to be seen what the #12 crew at Team Penske can achieve in Miami this weekend.

Ryan Blaney on what the points deficit would mean for his playoffs bid had his penalty remained

Elaborating further to notable NASCAR journalist and FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Ryan Blaney gave a rundown on how he would have approached the upcoming Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami had his penalty remained. He said:

"I mean, 65 points you got to win a race, 17 you can do it on points, just going to be hard. I still think it's almost, probably got to win one of these things."

Watch Ryan Blaney compete this Sunday during the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead Miami Speedway. The second event of the Round of 8 goes live at 2:30 p.m. ET on October 22, 2023.