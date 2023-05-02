“They swept the whole weekend.”: NASCAR fans react to Martin Truex Jr. and brother Ryan’s win at Dover this weekend

NASCAR's visit to Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware last weekend saw Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother Ryan make the sport's two events on the 1-mile-long track a family affair. With the weekend kicking off on Saturday with A-GAME 200, Ryan Truex set the stage for his older brother to bring both trophies home after winning the 200-mile-long race.

Clinching his first victory in the junior nationwide series, the #19 Toyota Supra driver visited Victory Lane in what was an emotional affair for the 31-year-old. Announcing his worth after years of struggles, which saw him unable to visit Victory Lane in 188 collective starts in the sport, Ryan Truex was overcome with emotion as he got out of his car after Saturday's event.

Sunday's rain-delay was the least of Martin Truex Jr.'s worries, as the eventual race on Monday saw the Joe Gibbs Racing driver clinch his first regular season points-paying race. The 2023 season kicked off on a high for the Cup Series driver with a win at the Busch Light Clash, now backed up by a definitive spot in the 2023 playoffs for the New Jersey native.

Fans of the sport reacted with immense support for the two JGR drivers, who incidentally also ran the same numbered cars in their respective series. Twitter was awash with congratulatory messages and comments.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It’s a great weekend for the Truex brothers. They swept the whole weekend."

"YAY My heart is so happy for your WIN @MartinTruex_Jr and for your Little Bro @Ryan_Truex on his 1st WIN. Well-deserved Truex Brothers!!! Congrats I’m so proud of you both!!!"

"This is so damn cool ngl"

"Huge fan! Congratulations on your win and can only imagine how it feels to share this weekend with your brother!"

"Glad for him. What a battle between Ross & Truex. Great all day. Glad we didn’t have a GWC (Green-White Checkered)."

"Truex beating Chastain"

Martin Truex Jr. looks back at 2022 season struggles after winning at Dover

Looking back on a season which pushed Martin Truex Jr. to the brink of retirement, the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver never seemed to lose faith in his abilities and his team.

He spoke about how he tried to keep his crew motivated through the start of the 2023 season, saying:

"This sport really tests you. All year last year, just so many times we felt like we did everything right and should've won the race and didn't. I just kept telling everyone, 'We're doing everything right', let's just keep focussing on the details."

Watch Martin Truex Jr. try and keep his momentum up next Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

