Create

“They swept the whole weekend.”: NASCAR fans react to Martin Truex Jr. and brother Ryan’s win at Dover this weekend

By Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified May 02, 2023 15:51 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Ryan Truex (L) celebrates with Leah Schwandt and his brother NASCAR Series Cup driver, Martin Truex Jr. (R) in victory lane after winning the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR's visit to Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware last weekend saw Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother Ryan make the sport's two events on the 1-mile-long track a family affair. With the weekend kicking off on Saturday with A-GAME 200, Ryan Truex set the stage for his older brother to bring both trophies home after winning the 200-mile-long race.

Clinching his first victory in the junior nationwide series, the #19 Toyota Supra driver visited Victory Lane in what was an emotional affair for the 31-year-old. Announcing his worth after years of struggles, which saw him unable to visit Victory Lane in 188 collective starts in the sport, Ryan Truex was overcome with emotion as he got out of his car after Saturday's event.

Long awaited burnout.@MartinTruex_Jr | @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/tBQsB4jCJT

Sunday's rain-delay was the least of Martin Truex Jr.'s worries, as the eventual race on Monday saw the Joe Gibbs Racing driver clinch his first regular season points-paying race. The 2023 season kicked off on a high for the Cup Series driver with a win at the Busch Light Clash, now backed up by a definitive spot in the 2023 playoffs for the New Jersey native.

Fans of the sport reacted with immense support for the two JGR drivers, who incidentally also ran the same numbered cars in their respective series. Twitter was awash with congratulatory messages and comments.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It’s a great weekend for the Truex brothers. They swept the whole weekend."
@JoeGibbsRacing @MartinTruex_Jr @Ryan_Truex It’s a great weekend for the Truex brothers. They swept the whole weekend.
"YAY My heart is so happy for your WIN @MartinTruex_Jr and for your Little Bro @Ryan_Truex on his 1st WIN. Well-deserved Truex Brothers!!! Congrats I’m so proud of you both!!!"
@MartinTruex_Jr @BassProShops @ToyotaRacing YAY My heart is so happy for your WIN @MartinTruex_Jr and for your Little Bro @Ryan_Truex on his 1st WIN. 🥰❤️🏆🏆 Well-deserved Truex Brothers!!! Congrats I’m so proud of you both!!! 🏁🧡❤️🎉🏎💨
"This is so damn cool ngl"
@JoeGibbsRacing @MartinTruex_Jr @Ryan_Truex This is so damn cool ngl
"Huge fan! Congratulations on your win and can only imagine how it feels to share this weekend with your brother!"
@JoeGibbsRacing @MartinTruex_Jr @Ryan_Truex Huge fan! Congratulations on your win and can only imagine how it feels to share this weekend with your brother!
"Glad for him. What a battle between Ross & Truex. Great all day. Glad we didn’t have a GWC (Green-White Checkered)."
@NASCAR @MartinTruex_Jr @MonsterMile @JoeGibbsRacing Glad for him. What a battle between Ross & Truex. Great all day. Glad we didn’t have a GWC.
"Truex beating Chastain"
@NASCAR @MartinTruex_Jr @MonsterMile @JoeGibbsRacing Truex beating Chastain https://t.co/MpoOH4hEAd

Martin Truex Jr. looks back at 2022 season struggles after winning at Dover

Looking back on a season which pushed Martin Truex Jr. to the brink of retirement, the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver never seemed to lose faith in his abilities and his team.

He spoke about how he tried to keep his crew motivated through the start of the 2023 season, saying:

"This sport really tests you. All year last year, just so many times we felt like we did everything right and should've won the race and didn't. I just kept telling everyone, 'We're doing everything right', let's just keep focussing on the details."
After 54 races, @MartinTruex_Jr is back in Victory Lane 🥳🏁💪🏼 "This sport really tests you [...] we finally were able to put it together today." @JoeGibbsRacing👂🏼 Hear more from today's #Wurth400 winner with @ClaireBLang ⬇️ https://t.co/Xwq8BFXpVW

Watch Martin Truex Jr. try and keep his momentum up next Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...