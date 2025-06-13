“They thought I was coming from family money”: Trackhouse star sets the record straight on what people got wrong about him

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez was recently featured in the famous 12-question interview with Jeff Gluck in the NY Times. During the interaction with the stock car racing analyst, Suarez cleared the air about what people get wrong about him.

The Trackhouse Racing driver began his racing journey in 2002 while competing in karting events and won the class championship in 2007. He moved to NASCAR Mexico, Mini-Stocks, and became the youngest driver to secure a win in the series. Suarez competed in several series and events before transitioning into the stock car racing series.

Suarez debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2014 as a part-time driver. Three years later, he made his Cup Series debut after landing a full-time seat with the team. Since then, he has driven for multiple teams, showcasing his skills, and has been with Trackhouse Racing since 2021.

Reflecting upon his journey, the NASCAR Cup Series driver told Jeff Gluck:

"A handful of years ago, they thought I was coming from family money. Now people have seen a little bit more of my story and my background. That bothered me, because I actually wish those people who thought I was growing up in a family with a lot of money got to see a little bit of where I grew up. That’s the one thing I’m 100 percent sure of: Nobody here in the garage had it as rough as I had it growing up. It was different and difficult." (via NY Times)

The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 has 302 starts in the Cup Series and has secured two wins, 23 top-five, and 71 top-ten finishes, along with three pole positions in his career.

"I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week": NASCAR star on his upcoming race

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez had an unsatisfactory start to the 2025 campaign. Suarez is headed to his home race, Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, sitting outside of the top 20 drivers, while his teammate Ross Chastain has secured his spot in the playoffs.

Reflecting on the same, the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver admitted that points and contract talks were a mere distraction. He added:

"The Mexico race is something that I've been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself," Suarez said (per Fox Sports).

"I think that in Trackhouse, we have found some decent speed in the last few weeks, so that's promising, and hopefully we can continue to move in that direction."

Daniel Suarez ranks 28th in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 254 points. He has secured three top-ten and one top-five finish in 15 starts this season. Additionally, he has four unfortunate DNFs and has an average finish of 21.33.

