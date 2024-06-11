“They have thrown away a lot of points”- Jordan Bianchi warns Kyle Busch of potential playoffs regret

After Kyle Busch's consistently lackluster displays on the asphalt, Jordan Bianchi has scrutinized team 8's performance. Furthermore, the NASCAR insider has forewarned the Richard Childress Racing driver of a probable playoff setback as the #8 Chevy is yet to post a win and churn some much-needed points.

From the beginning of the 2024 NASCAR season, Kyle Busch's performance has been largely poor. From 17 stints so far, the two-time Cup Series champion has collected two top-5s and five top-10s. Despite his unwavering efforts to dominate the field, the RCR driver has fallen short on several occasions.

Be it Busch's Atlanta Motor Speedway run, where he lost the win by a thin margin of 0.007 seconds over Daniel Suarez, or Dover run, where, despite being polesitter at the event, Kyle Busch couldn't maintain his supremacy and plummeted to a fourth-place finish.

Moreover, the recent outings at the World Wide Technology Raceway and Sonoma Raceway ended on a disappointing note for the Nevada native. During the former, Busch succumbed to a door bang against Kyle Larson, which spun his Chevy out of the race with a DNF.

At the latter, the RCR driver ran in fifth place with only one lap to go, the hard-charging Ross Chastain wrecked out the #8 car, causing it to finish 12th.

With that, Kyle Busch has lost a bunch of points which could sting him when the roster for the playoff is made. Jordan Bianchi spoke about the same as he outlined the two-time Cup Series champ's "misery".

"For Kyle Busch, this is just a continuation of what has been a very frustrating and way begone season of just misery. You have speed in your racecar for the second week in a row and this time you again leave with [just] a finish. This wasn't necessarily your [Busch] mistake but like a week ago, but still you leave in 12th place," Bianchi said via Dirty Mo Media on YouTube. (26.47)

He continued:

"You look at the standings, by my riverfalls math, he's eight points out of a playoff spot. He was going to finish top 5, that's the difference between being in a playoff spot and not being in a playoff spot and those points are so valuable. It just seems like this team- they have thrown away a lot of points this year and it's not good and it more often than not ends up biting you in the butt."

Kyle Busch left "frustrated" after Ross Chastain's last-lap move slimmed his playoff odds

Kyle Busch did not have a pleasurable qualifying run and he settled in the rear of the pack at 29th place. However, the #8 Chevy surged to an 18th-place finish in Stage 1 and improved further during the second stage, collecting seven points from his fourth-place finish.

The RCR driver was quite far from sealing his maiden win of the season but was at high odds of going home with a third top-5 finish or sixth top-10 finish.

Nonetheless, the #1 Chevy fielded by Ross Chastain was there to disappoint the veteran. The duo ran closely during the final lap, where Busch tried to defend his fifth place, while the Trachouse Racing driver chased his second top-5 feat.

Amid the debacle, as Busch went slightly off the track, the #1 Chevy closed on the small gap and wrecked into the former's front right before taking the lead. The corner wreck sent the #8 Chevy drifting from one point to the other and losing multiple track positions.

As a result, Kyle Busch finished 12th and a promising outcome slipped from his grasp. Frustrated from his Sonoma outing, the RCR driver took a jibe at "one of those guys" for destroying his run.

"A couple of guys there at the end of the race had better tires than we did but we were going to have a good day. Unfortunately, one of those guys got into us on the last lap and ruined our day. It’s frustrating to not get the finish that we deserved,” Busch said via Bob Pockrass on X.

For now, Kyle Busch is placed 15th in the standings, but that would not be sufficient for him as he has to have at least one win to be eligible for the playoffs.