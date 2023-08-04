“They weren’t keeping up with us”: Kyle Busch reacts after his dominant SRX Racing win at Berlin

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch won his second 2023 Camping World SRX Racing race at Berlin Raceway on Thursday night. In his second SRX Racing start, Busch emerged winner after running neck-to-neck against fellow Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski.

After clinching his maiden SRX win at Pulaski Country Motorsports Park on his debut last week, Kyle Busch, in his #51 Florida Panthers machine, once again demonstrated what he could do in the field of talented drivers, taking the lead in the closing laps of the 100-laps of short track racing. Busch crossed the finish line by 0.783 seconds ahead of Keselowski to take the short-track race victory.

After an impressive win at Berlin Raceway, Kyle Busch expressed his feelings about winning two SRX races in two weeks, saying:

“All right, here we are, rowdy nation, back in victory lane again with SRX. Two for two, baby. Nothing, matter wrong with that. So, we had a great race tonight. A lot of fun. Thanks to Camping World. Thanks to the Florida Panthers. This car was on rails at the end of that race. They weren't keeping up with us. So had a great day. Really appreciate the energy and the fans and all.”

He continued:

“Everybody here at Berlin, Michigan, had a great time. Always love coming here, running the short track. So this is it for me for the year. Sorry, guys, you'll have to tune in and watch everybody else. But don't worry, I'll be back.”

Kyle Busch becomes the second driver to win two back-to-back SRX Racing

With the win at Berlin Raceway, the NASCAR veteran became the second driver in the history of the Camping World SRX Series to win two consecutive races. Series co-owner Tony Stewart was the first back-to-back winner, who achieved this feat in 2021.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished runner-up, followed by SRX Racing points leader Ryan Newman, the defending series champion Marco Andretti, and Hailie Deegan made the top five.

The fourth race of the 2023 Camping World SRX Series was completely action-packed, including close battles for the lead and a few cautions.

Catch the 2023 SRX series in action next at the Eldora Speedway (0.5-mile dirt track) for the fifth out of the sixth race of the season on August 10.