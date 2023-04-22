“This ain't just straight gas, it's straight Diesel”: Sonoma Raceway’s Shaquille O’Neal announcement breaks the internet

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is set to perform at the pre-race concert at Sonoma Raceway on June 11. Shaq's alter-ego DJ 'Diesel' will rev up the crowd with his electronic dance music in Sonoma.

The four-time NBA champion is also a platinum-selling recording artist, being the only athlete who has sold over a million copies. While basketball fans are familiar with his alter-ego, NASCAR fans will get a taste of DJ Diesel's music during the pre-race festivities in Sonoma.

The announcement made by the race promoters quickly went viral, with fans hyped up to attend the event. Many of them shared their reactions on Twitter, and here are a few of them:

The basketball superstar is set to entertain NASCAR fans for the first time in his music career.

"Can’t wait to entertain our race fans with DJ Diesel" - Sonoma Raceway Vice President on Shaquille O'Neal

Jill Gregory, Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and GM, said in a press release that they were excited to have Shaquille O'Neal for the pre-race festivities.

He said:

"We can’t wait to entertain our race fans with DJ Diesel throwing the party This is always a high energy crowd that loves our pre-race show. We’re looking forward to dialing up that energy higher than ever with Shaq leading the way at the Toyota/Save Mart 350."

O'Neal is famous for his hits Welcome to the Playhouse and his latest single Dawn of the Dead. The platinum-selling artist isn't new to playing live music in front of thousands of people.

Making his dance music debut at TomorrowWorld 2015, he has lit up the stage every time mixing the best of Trap, EDM, and Hip-Hop. He is also termed the 'the biggest DJ in the world'.

DJ Diesel in action during the Kansas Intersquad Scrimmage

The NBA superstar isn't new to NASCAR as he has previously raced Dale Earnhardt Jr. O'Neal had the opportunity to race Junior for his TV reality show "Shaq Vs." back in 2010. He is set to make his first-ever appearance at Sonoma Raceway before the action begins on the track.

The Sonoma Raceway weekend is packed with events with three days of on-track action alongside the festivities. The track is set to host the Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA races over the weekend.

The action begins with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race on Friday, June 9. The DoorDash 250 Xfinity race is scheduled for Saturday, June 10. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race on Sunday, June 11 will conclude the weekend in Sonoma.

Poll : 0 votes