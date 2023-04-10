“This ain’t really true dirt racing”: Jonathan Davenport opines about NASCAR’s 2023 Bristol Dirt track

With the Food City Dirt Race done and dusted, Jonathan Davenport, who made a guest appearance in the highest echelon of NASCAR racing this weekend, had some choice words to say about the event.

The three-time Dirt Late Model champion admitted that he enjoyed competing in the Cup Series on the loose surface in Bristol, Tennessee. However, he did make comparisons to his experience in actual grassroots dirt racing and said:

"It's cool, it's different, it's a novelty, but this ain't really true dirt racing. It's just something different."

Elaborating further on how he felt the Cup Series cars were not tailor made for a surface like dirt, Jonathan Davenport claimed:

"I don't know about this type of dirt racing, I classify this as more of a show than a race. These cars ain't built to race on dirt."

With three Dirt Late Model championships as well as the Eldora Million in his trophy cabinet, Davenport is a bonafide dirt-track racer. With many drivers and fans questioning the Food City Dirt Race's future in the Cup Series, Davenport's comments could be the last nail in the coffin for Bristol Dirt.

Several Cup Series drivers such as Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson also seemed to agree with the 39-year-old dirt racer's opinion on whether NASCAR should be running dirt races for their top-three nationwide series or not.

Jonathan Davenport elaborates on his experience racing in the NASCAR Cup Series

Jonathan Davenport made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at the sport's sole dirt-track race, the Food City Dirt Race, at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The 39-year-old's ended prematurely after a collision with Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson on lap 176. Both drivers were unable to complete the race.

Davenport elaborated on his experience afterwards and said:

"I guess it's been good. It went fairly well. First goal was to make all 250 (laps), we didn't do that but other than that I enjoyed it. Just enjoyed the opportunity, enjoyed the experience. Would definitely like to do it again."

NASCAR goes live from Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the NOCO 400, marking the end of the 2023 short track swing.

