“This is awesome”: NASCAR influencer reacts to Ross Chastain’s Super Bowl exposure opportunity with primary sponsor

NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain will make an appearance in a Busch Beer commercial during Super Bowl LIX this weekend. Chastain will appear alongside the 'Busch Guy' in one of two ads from the primary sponsor (Busch Light) of the #1 Trackhouse Racing team.

The new commercial, titled "Circles", aired during the broadcast of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium last weekend. Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal added that the advertisement will appear in 11 regional markets across the country during the 'big game', scheduled for February 9.

The commercial plays with the fact that Chastain makes a living driving in circles, while the Busch Guy advises hikers not to go around in circles. The #1 Chevy driver can be seen camping on the roof of his car. NASCAR fans were excited for Chastain to appear during the Super Bowl commercial break.

NASCAR influencer, Taylor Kitchen wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"This is awesome!"

Following Kevin Harvick's retirement in 2023, Busch Beer partnered with Trackhouse Racing as the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain's #1 team on a multi-year deal. Busch Light served as the primary sponsor for 18 races last season, nearly half of the races in the season schedule.

Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing for Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch, elaborated on Chastain's appearance in the commercial. Describing the #1 Chevy driver as a rising star in NASCAR, she said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"As one of the most popular rising stars in NASCAR, Chastain has helped us ignite a new chapter in our NASCAR legacy. And with the official NASCAR Cup Series season kicking off with the Daytona 500 just one week after the big game, we knew he was the perfect star to spotlight alongside Busch Guy in one of our spots this year,"

Super Bowl LIX, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled for this Sunday, February 9.

Ross Chastain opens up about accomplishing his dreams with Busch Light

Ross Chastain once dreamed of seeing his race schedule hung up at his local bar in Busch Light's colors. After partnering with the brand last year, Chastain has not only achieved that dream, he will also make an appearance in the Super Bowl commercial.

Speaking about his latest commercial, the 32-year-old Alva, Florida native opened up about his experience acting in the Busch Light ad and cracking open a cold one with the Busch Guy.

"I used to daydream about seeing my race schedule hung up at my local bar in Busch Light's famous blues and whites. Now I'm not only on those walls, but in a commercial that will air in my hometown during the big game and across the nation this NASCAR season, starting with the Daytona 500!" said Chastain (via SpeedwayDigest.com).

"I've manifested this moment my entire life, and I can't thank Busch Light enough for supporting my racing career through their massive platform. It's a dream come true - and so was cracking open a cold Busch Light with the iconic Busch Guy after a long, fun day filming in the woods," he added.

Following a sixth-place result in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Chastain will kick off his 2025 season at the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16.

