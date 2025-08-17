"This is how it should be": NASCAR Insider points to key factor in sold-out crowd behind Denny Hamlin's home race

Richmond, the home track of NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin, witnessed a sold-out race on Saturday night. The lack of a full-packed crowd was a growing concern for the racetrack for some time, which potentially led to it losing one of its two dates for the 2025 season.

Ad

This, according to NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, led to there being a sold-out crowd for the Saturday night race. During a recent episode of the Teardown podcast, the show's co-host, Jeff Gluck, brought up the subject of Richmond and the sold-out crowd.

Bianchi wondered if it's because of reducing it to one race on a Saturday night, wondering how they pulled off 'a legit sold out crowd.' He replied:

"We have seen the one race template work other places. Michigan, Pocono, Dover, and you have one race, that's your one time to see NASCAR. And it can't be a, 'Hey, they're going to be here later in the year.' And no, it's like, if you don't go now, you're going to miss it for the year.

Ad

Trending

"And so, it works. It really does work. It pushes people to come that are on the fence to come. They may say, 'Hey, I gotta go. If I don't go now, I'm not going to see them.' And this is the way it should be. This is how it should be. And it's worked over and over again."

Ad

Ad

Bianchi claimed that during a conversation with a decision maker following Richmond, he was told that there could be more two-stop tracks on the schedule that could be reduced to one in pursuit of more sold-out crowds.

"It's true that you look at the schedule and there's some redundancies, but you're kind of locked into what it is and but this work and good for Richmond, man, because they needed it in a big way," Bianchi added.

Ad

Denny Hamlin explains how Richmond can get two-race format back on the NASCAR calendar

Ahead of the race at Richmond, Denny Hamlin was asked what he thought could be done for Richmond to get its second spot on the schedule back. Hamlin claimed that he's the worst person to ask this question because he's 'very biased.'

Ad

Following that, Denny Hamlin explained that despite his going to both races at Richmond growing up, NASCAR was in a very different place as a sport.

"The way to get it back is you gotta come here and sell out at least the one time that you are here. Or at least have a really strong showing during that time," Denny Hamlin claimed.

Hamlin mentioned that if the short track racing improved, it could also potentially help Richmond's case for a second date. Having said that, Denny Hamlin suggested that all of these things would have to be done with the Next Gen car, which, if done, could lead to a compelling case for Richmond in scheduling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.