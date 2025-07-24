“This is better than a win”: Kaulig Racing boss opens up on Ty Dillon’s ‘phenomenal’ run for a chance to bag $1,000,000 at Indianapolis

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon has constantly moved up in the NASCAR in-season bracket challenge and now sits in the finals. Following that, the Cup Series driver has a chance to secure the win alongside the $1,000,000 prize pool at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.Reflecting on Dillon's exceptional performance, team owner Matt Kaulig expressed his views on the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver's chances to win the prize in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. The governing body introduced the new in-season challenge to increase fan engagement and enhance the competitiveness of the sport. NASCAR took inspiration from sports like the NBA to design the in-bracket tournament.Ty Dillon has had a successful run in the season so far. He has outperformed drivers like Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and John Hunter Nemechek on many occasions. Reflecting on his winning streak, team owner Matt Kaulig has high hopes for the #10 Chevy team and told the media (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 on X):&quot;I think it is absolutely phenomenal. We, you know, we were talking about, you know, the race just ended, what? 10 minutes ago, 15 minutes ago, but we're like, this is better than a win. I mean, this team of 10 has been resilient. They've been awesome. And to give, to give a guy like Ty Dillon and our 10 team, you know that really, we're not competing for wins, typically weekend and week out, but like, that's a win.&quot; [00:00]So we're, I mean, they're sitting up on TV right now and talking about next week, but at the end of the day, there's, what, 36 teams, and we're one of two that are competing for a million dollars next year, or next week so could be more excited. First, have you ever seen,&quot; he added.The final round of the inaugural in-season bracket challenge, the Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, it is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. TNT, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will cover the 160-lap race live at 2 pm ET.&quot;This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car&quot;: Ty Dillon got candid about his rookie season with Kaulig RacingNASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon joined hands with Matt Kaulig's team for the 2025 season. Previously, he competed as a full-time driver for Spire Motorsports in 2023, driving the #77 car for the team.Then in 2024, he competed as a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing and secured a full-time seat for the 2025 season, piloting the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Following that, Dillon was featured in an interview with Big Play Sports Network and opened up about the comparison between Kaulig Racing and his previous teams.“This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car and inside the car. First of all, the speed has been really good. The best speed of any race car I’ve ever driven in my career in the Cup Series. But the support from Matt [Kaulig] himself, the drive to win, and just the way he treats his people is second to none, and that makes the difference,&quot; Ty Dillon said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver ranks 30th on the Cup Series points table with 337 points. He has secured one top-ten finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 21 starts this season.