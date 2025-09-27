“This is the biggest track”: Female NASCAR star Taylor Reimer reflects on breakout Kansas finish, highlights key takeaways for future

Taylor Reimer had a breakout performance during her first race at Kansas Speedway. The NASCAR star finished fifth in her first ARCA start on a 1.5-mile oval and later talked about her &quot;fun&quot; experience.Reimer, who started racing go-karts at age six, debuted in the series for Venturini Motorsports at Springfield in 2023. This season, she made her first ARCA start in the Nitro Motorsports No. 70 Toyota at Elko Speedway and finished in eighth place.During her second race of the season, the Reese's 150 at Kansas this Friday, Reimer survived multiple restarts to land the-5 finish after starting in 13th place. In a post-race interview with FrontStretch, she reflected on her solid results.&quot;I had a lot of fun. It was a blast. Like, even on lap, I think it was like 20 or 30. I was sitting, I was driving around. I was like, wow, this is so much fun,&quot; Taylor Reimer said.This is the biggest track I've been on. I've never experienced dirty air before, so, I had a lot of notes to look back on and really good people in my corner to be able to help me out and, you know, put me in the right direction. So I knew what I needed to do and just execute,&quot; she added.During the later restarts, Reimer moved from fifth to eighth, then back to fifth. When asked about the &quot;roller coaster&quot; experience, she shared that the cautions worried her. But the 25-year-old valued the real-track experience, which she said could not be replicated in a sim.During the interview, Reimer was also asked if she had learnt any lessons for future races.&quot;The air is just the biggest thing, like putting myself in good spots and putting myself in bad spots. I honestly feel like I did a really good job of putting myself in certain positions and just not following cars into the corner. That was the biggest thing that people told me,&quot; Reimer said.Reimer is one of only three women to score top-five finishes on both dirt and pavement in the ARCA Menards Series.Taylor Reimer to make three more ARCA starts this seasonTaylor Reimer's ARCA debut at Springfield on dirt ended with an eighth-place finish. In 2024, she drove ARCA dirt races at Springfield and DuQuoin and had two top-10 finishes. This season, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native will make her next start at Toledo Speedway (October 4).Reimer will also compete at the final two of the ARCA Menards Series West at Las Vegas Bullring (October 10) and Phoenix Raceway (November 1) with Venturini Motorsports.