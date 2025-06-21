Who is Corey Heim’s racer girlfriend, Taylor Reimer? All you need to know

While Corey Heim is known as a consistent frontrunner in NASCAR, his girlfriend, Taylor Reimer, is also making a name for herself on the track. Reimer is set to debut on pavement in the ARCA Menards Series this weekend, bringing her closer to her dream of making it to the big league.

Hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Taylor Reimer is a 25-year-old racecar driver whose relationship with Corey Heim came to light around January this year. They celebrated her birthday on December 2 and spent Christmas together. She has also been seen attending Heim's races, which she posts about on social media.

Her long-term plan is to go full-time in NASCAR, and so far, she has had impressive outings in ARCA Menards, NASCAR's development series. She boasts top-10 finishes in all her starts in the past two years.

At a young age, Reimer already had a passion for racing. She started go-karting at six before moving up to Junior Sprints and Restricted Winged Micros. She took a break from racing and pursued academics at the University of Oklahoma, where she graduated with a degree in Health and Exercise Science and a minor in Business.

After her studies, the Oklahoma native returned to racing and later debuted in the ARCA Menards Series at the Illinois State Fairgrounds (dirt) in 2023. Driving the #15 Toyota BuzzBalls, she finished in eighth place in an 18-car field. She had two starts in the series the following year and returned a pair of top-10 finishes.

The part-time ARCA Menards driver will race at Elko Speedway on June 21 for her debut on pavement. She will drive the #70 Nitro Motorsports Toyota against drivers like Brenden Queen, Lawless Alan, and Isabella Robusto, whom she raced with as teammates at Venturi Motorsports last year.

She will continue to climb the racing ranks under the Toyota Racing Development program. She aims to break the female stereotype in racing, following in the footsteps of drivers like Danica Patrick and Katherine Legge.

Off the track, Reimer enjoys surfing, snowboarding, and golfing. Her favorite TV show is Live PD, while her favorite movie is Lone Survivor.

Taylor Reimer shared 'date night' with Corey Heim at Homestead-Miami

Earlier this year, Taylor Reimer posted a photo with Corey Heim from their 'date night' amid the Homestead-Miami race weekend. They went to a place called Carbone and took a mirror selfie together, which she shared on Instagram.

Reimer accompanied the post with a caption that read:

“Date night 🥰🥰🥰.”

Taylor Reimer's Instagram story - Source: @taylorreimerr on IG

During the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Corey Heim started in pole position and led the most laps. However, Kyle Larson emerged victorious in the #07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, with Heim finishing in third place.

While Taylor Reimer finds her way into NASCAR, Heim is still searching for his first series championship. He came close to getting the job done last year, but Ty Majeski won it all after the two drivers had a 1-2 finish in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

