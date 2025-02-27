“This building changed my life”: Chris Rice gets real with emotional tribute to his longtime gym in heartfelt message

Chris Rice, the president of Kaulig Racing, has recently shared a heart-touching tribute to his longtime gym, where he had transformed his body from being overweight to fit. He posted a video on Instagram with a heartfelt message, expressing deep gratitude for the gym named “CrossFit Simplicity” that significantly changed his life.

Ad

On Thursday (February 27), Chris Rice, in an Instagram video revealed today, will be his last workout in the building of his longtime gym “CrossFit Simplicity” and reflected on how this gym has changed his life. He also mentioned that the gym itself is relocating, but its influence remains significant.

Paying emotional tribute to his longtime gym and reflecting on the role his gym has played in his journey, here’s what Rice said:

Ad

Trending

“Last workout in this building, I'll tell you, this building changed my life. Changed my life. It made me work harder, figure out how to be better mentally. You know, it wasn't just about the workout. It changed my life for the better, to be able to make me healthier and push people to be healthier. The place is not done. It's just moving. This is the last time in this building, and it was a tough one. That's what it's about. If it was easy, everybody would do it. Make sure you feel like you're doing what you need to do for you. That's all that matters. Smile. It's good for you.”

Ad

Ad

Last month, Chris Rice shared incredible transformation pictures on his Instagram. Rice, who was a bit bulky, lost a lot of weight, and his transformation journey is truly inspiring for many.

Ad

Was Chris Rice a NASCAR driver?

Chris Rice was not a NASCAR driver but was known for his lifelong passion for NASCAR, energetic personality, and leadership style. His accomplishments in the sport are well known.

Rice is currently working as a president of Kaulig Racing. He became a well-known name in the NASCAR industry after working with Hermie Sadler in 1993 and his brother Elliott in 1995. When Matt Kaulig started Kaulig Racing in 2016, Rice was named General Manager and was later promoted to team president in 2018.

Ad

Since becoming the team’s president, he has helped the organization to win multiple races, including their first NASCAR Cup Series win at the Indianapolis road course in 2021 with AJ Allmendinger.

The Kaulig team currently fields two full-time Cup Series entries: the #10 for Ty Dillon and the #16 for A. J. Allmendinger. Whereas three full-time cars are in the Xfinity Series: #10 for Daniel Dye, #11 for Josh Williams, and #16 for Christian Eckes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"