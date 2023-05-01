“This is for everyone that doubted me”: Ryan Truex hits back at haters with a stunning Xfinity win at Dover

Ryan Truex, the 31-year-old driver of the #19 Toyota Supra fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, became the latest first-time winner in the sport last weekend. The A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway went live last weekend on Saturday, with the New Jersey native clinching his first ever career victory after making 188 starts in the junior series of stock car racing.

The 200-lap long event saw Truex sweep all three stages of the event, dominating from the green flag to the checkered. After coming close to visiting victory lane on numerous previous occasions in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.'s younger brother finally cemented his name as a winner in NASCAR.

Leading 124 out of 200 laps at Dover International Speedway, Ryan Truex was understandably elated after he got out of his #19 Toyota Supra. He spoke about how he kept on believing in his abilities over time and said:

"This is for everyone that doubted me. I belong here. I just proved that. Most people didn't believe in me, and I still did. Just so thankful to be here. Just amazing. I was just waiting for something to happen. I was praying, please God, let me get to the end of this."

Ryan Truex further elaborated on how much his first NASCAR win meant for him as an individual, saying:

"I was a wreck coming across the line. It's been a long road. Honestly, I'm on cloud nine. The weight off my shoulders is unexplainable. To dominate in a car that good, oh my God, it's just amazing."

Martin Truex Jr. speaks on his younger brother Ryan Truex's victory at Dover

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Treux Jr. was a proud older brother last weekend when he greeted Ryan Truex at Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway. The A-GAME 200 saw the #19 Toyota Supra driver clinch his first victory in stock car racing after 188 collective starts in all three nationwide series of the sport. Martin Truex Jr elaborated on the feeling of having his younger brother in Victory Lane and said:

"It feels great. Obviously really proud of him. We've known for a long time what he's capable of, just gotta thank everybody at JGR for giving him this opportunity and you know honestly, just so proud of his fight, his determination."

NASCAR will head to Kansas Speedway next weekend for the AdventHealth 400 on May 7, 2023.

