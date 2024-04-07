Former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently reacted to another former driver's hilarious social media rant on X (formerly Twitter). The JR Motorsports owner was seen commenting on former NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Kenny Wallace's take on the consumption of short-format videos on social media, and how he refused to comply with the new norms of the online world.

Kenny Wallace posted a video of himself talking about how his usually 8-minute-long "Coffee with Kenny" videos faced flak from fans for being too lengthy in a day and age where YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels along with TikTok have accustomed people to short-form content.

The 60-year-old uploaded his video in fast-forward form and Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn't help but react to the same, writing:

"Hahaha damn this is the funniest shit. Go Herm!! Get em!"

Kenny Wallace also touched on how he has been analyzing the sport as a hobby lately and is not a journalist by profession, hence long-format videos allow him to analyze and give his take on the happenings in NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Carson Kvapil's top 5 finish during NASCAR Xfinity debut

The driver of the #8 Chevrolet at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, Carson Kvapil, managed to finish in the top 5 during his debut in the junior nationwide series race.

Former driver and co-owner of the team, Dale Jr. spoke about the young driver's performance after the event at Martinsville Speedway yesterday and said in an interview with Frontstretch:

"Really good for this track. I think it's tough to finish here as you saw at the end it gets really aggressive so he's got such good racecraft, better racecraft than probably 80% of people in the field and he's just mature. He's just that good I think. Kid's grown up in it works on cars all day every day, everything about his life, every minute is racing and he's got this incredible temperament, level all the time."

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to go live from Martinsville Speedway today at 3:00 pm ET for the 2024 Cook Out 400. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson starts the 400-lap-long event on pole, on a day when Hendrick Motorsports celebrates its 40th anniversary at the legendary venue.