Is there a NASCAR race today? Cook Out 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Sunday, April 7, as the action at the season’s eighth racing weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, defending winner Kyle Larson won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Cook Out 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins in the Cook Out 400.

The weather forecast on Sunday is sunny skies with a high temperature of 62 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Cook Out 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out 400

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Schedule: April 7, 3 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway:

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Cook Out 400 (400 laps and 210.4 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #4 - Josh Berry (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #54 - Ty Gibbs #38 - Todd Gilliland #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #41 - Ryan Preece #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #10 - Noah Gragson #51 - Justin Haley #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #17 - Chris Buescher #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #16 - Josh Williams #21 - Harrison Burton #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Daniel Hemric #66 - David Starr

