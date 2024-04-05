NASCAR Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2024 02:24 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Martinsville Speedway for the eighth race of the 2024 season, the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, April 7.

This weekend, the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track will host the NASCAR Cup Series race for the 75th time. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will compete over 400 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 210.4 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Martinsville Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, April 6, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: high 56°F, low 39°F, mostly sunny, Northwest 10-20 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: high 56°F, low 39°F, mostly sunny, northwest 10-20 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Cook Out 400: High 63°F, Low 42°F, mostly sunny, calm, and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Martinsville, Virginia, in several ways, especially during the months of March or April.

The factors that can affect the race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Josh Williams
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 - David Star
  35. #71 - Zane Smith
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Martinsville Speedway on April 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : How many NASCAR Cup races have been affected by rain this season?

2

3

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?