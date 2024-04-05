NASCAR Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Martinsville Speedway for the eighth race of the 2024 season, the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, April 7.

This weekend, the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track will host the NASCAR Cup Series race for the 75th time. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will compete over 400 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 210.4 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Martinsville Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, April 6, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: high 56°F, low 39°F, mostly sunny, Northwest 10-20 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: high 56°F, low 39°F, mostly sunny, northwest 10-20 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Cook Out 400: High 63°F, Low 42°F, mostly sunny, calm, and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Martinsville, Virginia, in several ways, especially during the months of March or April.

The factors that can affect the race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Josh Williams #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - David Star #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Martinsville Speedway on April 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.

