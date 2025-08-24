"This is going to be the format killer": NASCAR Insiders predict 'absolute meltdown' if Joey Logano wins his fourth title 

Joey Logano, entering the playoffs in 12th spot with a +1 advantage with just one win to his name in the regular season, was something NASCAR insiders recently joked about. On the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi spoke about the potential impact of Logano winning his fourth Cup title this season.

Ad

It's worth mentioning that Joey Logano's third Cup title last season led to controversy against the playoff format. In fact, NASCAR has admitted that it is reconsidering the format as many fans and insiders have pressed on the regular season points meaning more in the bigger picture of the championship.

In the 2024 regular season, Logano entered the playoffs with a solitary win and relatively few playoff points. But his three subsequent wins ensured he won the championship.

Ad

Trending

Should that be the case in 2025 as well, Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck pondered over what the scenes would be. Talking about Logano's current situation, Gluck said:

"It always is the most NASCAR thing to happen and because this could be the format killer. I think that Logano, this is the last year of Phoenix. This is potentially the last year of this playoff format. We don't know if they're going to change it or not. Logano is going to go out with a bang. He's going to win another championship. I mean, people are going to lose their minds. Be great. It's going to be the absolute meltdown. They're going to be, everybody's gonna spend the rest of his career saying, 'Asterisk this and asterisk that.' He's going to be four time." [27:30]

Ad

Ad

The two hosts mentioned that Joey Logano winning a fourth title would put him tied with Jeff Gordon, and ahead of Tony Stewart, David Pearson, and Cale Yarborough. Bianchi joked that if something like that were to happen, Jim France would personally interrupt the celebrations and announce the immediate change of the format.

Kevin Harvick was left in awe of Joey Logano following Richmond

Following his stellar drive from back of the field to a top 5 finish at Richmond, Kevin Harvick lauded Joey Logano for shifting his gear ahead of the playoffs.

Ad

"It's happening again. Here we go," Harvick claimed.

The former NASCAR driver mentioned that most of the playoff tracks are Pro-Penske, such as Kansas and Las Vegas. He remarked that Penske entering Richmond and ending the race with three drivers in the top 5 is proof that they can't be counted out.

Harvick remarked how Joey Logano had trouble in practice, got a flat tire in the race, and still finished inside the top 5.

It's worth mentioning that a week from that, his teammate Ryan Blaney won at Daytona, signalling Penske's rise when it matters the most.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.