"This is going to be the format killer": NASCAR Insiders predict 'absolute meltdown' if Joey Logano wins his fourth title 

Joey Logano, entering the playoffs in 12th spot with a +1 advantage with just one win to his name in the regular season, was something NASCAR insiders recently joked about. On the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi spoke about the potential impact of Logano winning his fourth Cup title this season.
It's worth mentioning that Joey Logano's third Cup title last season led to controversy against the playoff format. In fact, NASCAR has admitted that it is reconsidering the format as many fans and insiders have pressed on the regular season points meaning more in the bigger picture of the championship.
In the 2024 regular season, Logano entered the playoffs with a solitary win and relatively few playoff points. But his three subsequent wins ensured he won the championship.
Should that be the case in 2025 as well, Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck pondered over what the scenes would be. Talking about Logano's current situation, Gluck said:
"It always is the most NASCAR thing to happen and because this could be the format killer. I think that Logano, this is the last year of Phoenix. This is potentially the last year of this playoff format. We don't know if they're going to change it or not. Logano is going to go out with a bang. He's going to win another championship. I mean, people are going to lose their minds. Be great. It's going to be the absolute meltdown. They're going to be, everybody's gonna spend the rest of his career saying, 'Asterisk this and asterisk that.' He's going to be four time." [27:30]
The two hosts mentioned that Joey Logano winning a fourth title would put him tied with Jeff Gordon, and ahead of Tony Stewart, David Pearson, and Cale Yarborough. Bianchi joked that if something like that were to happen, Jim France would personally interrupt the celebrations and announce the immediate change of the format.
Kevin Harvick was left in awe of Joey Logano following Richmond
Following his stellar drive from back of the field to a top 5 finish at Richmond, Kevin Harvick lauded Joey Logano for shifting his gear ahead of the playoffs.
"It's happening again. Here we go," Harvick claimed.
The former NASCAR driver mentioned that most of the playoff tracks are Pro-Penske, such as Kansas and Las Vegas. He remarked that Penske entering Richmond and ending the race with three drivers in the top 5 is proof that they can't be counted out.
Harvick remarked how Joey Logano had trouble in practice, got a flat tire in the race, and still finished inside the top 5.
It's worth mentioning that a week from that, his teammate Ryan Blaney won at Daytona, signalling Penske's rise when it matters the most.
