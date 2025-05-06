"This is GOLD": NASCAR fans rave over Kyle Busch and Brexton’s creative Morgan & Morgan ad

After Morgan & Morgan renewed its partnership with Kyle Busch's Richard Childress Racing, it released an advertisement involving the #8 driver and his son, Brexton Busch. As the advertisement surfaced on social media, fans shared their reactions, most of which were positive.

The 30-second advertisement video showcased how the school zones can be risky due to over speeding, distracted drivers, and uncertain movements of kids — a situation Busch fell into after he arrived at the same zone with his car.

The advertisement then followed how Morgan & Morgan has recovered over $25 billion for its clients, and it ended with a conversation between Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton Busch. The RCR driver uploaded the video from his official social media accounts, including Instagram and X, and wrote:

"There’s a reason I hate school zones.🤦🏻‍♂️ Just like there’s a reason Morgan & Morgan @ForThePeople is America’s Largest Injury Law Firm. #ForThePeople #ad"

Here is the Morgan & Morgan advertisement on X:

As the advertisement surfaced on the internet, here's how the fans reacted on social media:

Reacting to the advertisement, a fan wrote, "This is GOLD"

Credit: @fireman1231_ on Instagram.

Another fan wrote on X, "This is the best NASCAR based commercial I’ve seen in years."

Expand Tweet

A fan wrote, "Love that Kyle's getting these commercials."

"These are the kind of commercials we need more of!" another fan wrote.

"Lmaooo love these KB commercials!!" A fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Put this man EVERYWHERE."

Kyle Busch also appeared in NASCAR's latest commerical announcing Homestead-Miami Speedway as the venue for the Cup Series finale in 2026.

Diving deep into Morgan & Morgan's renewed partnership with Kyle Busch's Richard Childress Racing

Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, renewed its partnership with Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing. As per their latest agreement, RCR drivers (Busch and Austin Dillon) will drive cars with the Morgan & Morgan paint schemes in 2025.

Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway - Source: Imagn

Speaking about why the law firm decided to renew its partnership, Dan Morgan, Managing Partner of Morgan & Morgan, said:

“Richard Childress Racing has been an incredible partner to us for the past two years, and we’re thrilled to be able to extend our partnership. RCR and their drivers share the same values and passion that we do as a firm in giving back to the community, and we’re excited to continue to work together."

"We know that Kyle has some of the best fans in NASCAR, and we’re excited to see him continuing to represent Morgan & Morgan on the track beginning with Darlington Raceway in August," he further added.

Kyle Busch will drive the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet paint scheme at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025.

