"This is a hard race car to drive" - Jeff Burton's son Harrison talks about his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season

Retired NASCAR driver Jeff Burton’s son Harrison, who is competing in his first NASCAR Cup Series season, has had a below-par year so far. His career-best finish of 14th came last weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Harrison Burton and his #21 Wood Brothers Racing team performed consistently strongly on Sunday. That may only be a small achievement for them, but it was an important step for the young Harrison.

Harrison Burton @HBurtonRacing P14 in @TooToughToTame not the goal but a step in the right direction too 5 speeds at times and not at others, just need to put it all together proud of @woodbrothers21 P14 in @TooToughToTame not the goal but a step in the right direction too 5 speeds at times and not at others, just need to put it all together proud of @woodbrothers21 https://t.co/2p6TjDBqJS

Jeff Burton's son recently said that Darlington’s race was the first time he felt comfortable in his season. He went on to say that the Next Gen car is hard to drive and believes it is good for the Cup Series.

The junior Burton said:

“It’s like the first time where I wasn’t uncomfortable in this race car, which is pretty wild when you think about it. This is a hard race car to drive, which is great for our sport, I think. For me, it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I can finally go be aggressive in this car.’ And I hadn’t felt that yet and now I kind of feel like we’ll be able to replicate that and go get after it more.”

He continued, saying:

“It’s been a rough start to say the least. Fourteenth-place is our best finish, so that’s not good. There’s no hiding that. I think there’s been some growing pains there and I feel like now we’re getting rolling in the right direction.”

Before entering the Cup Series, Harrison Burton had won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East and competed in two full-time Xfinity Series seasons where he won four races.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that I won’t quit”- Jeff Burton’s son Harrison

Jeff Burton’s son Harrison, who is the youngest driver of the 2022 season, said that his rookie season has been eye-opening for his career. The 21-year-old added that he has learned a lot about himself.

The junior Burton said:

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that I won’t quit. There’s nothing that I will ever quit. I think some of the good things about this start is you build confidence in your work ethic, you build confidence in your desire.”

Catch Harrison Burton at Kansas Speedway next weekend for AdventHealth 400. The race will start at 3 pm on Sunday.

