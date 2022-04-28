"This is what I love about Kyle" - Kyle Busch's honesty praised by NASCAR veteran

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is a well-known figure in NASCAR. He has been competing in stock car racing since 2003 and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has earned the respect of his peers.

Kaulig Racing driver A J Allmendinger praised Busch’s honesty.

During the latest "NASCAR on NBC podcast," Allmendinger voiced his appreciation for Busch’s integrity. Allmendinger said:

“This is what I love about Kyle. That's what people ask me. Like, what's Kyle like? I was like, I love Kyle Bush? Because he's real. He's not always the most pleasant. Now I'll say if I call him and ask him questions about how to drive a race car, he'll give me detailed answers for as long as I want him."

He continued:

“But he's also who he is, if he's not happy or there's something on his mind or something you don't want to talk about and he'll make sure that he says how he feels about it. I get it. If you're Kyle Bush."

A J Allmendinger talks about Kyle Busch’s future in NASCAR

Since Bristol’s dirt race, discussions have been revolving around Kyle Busch’s future. M&M, his primary sponsor, announced they were departing at the end of the season.

Further on the podcast, speaking about Busch’s contract and future, Allmendinger said:

“Like him or hate him. It's true. So, yeah, I get it. Everything he's done, why wouldn't they sign him? Now? It's sponsor money. Unfortunately, this is what runs our business is sponsorship dollars.

"Do we really think Kyle Bush is going to go without a ride next year? No way. No, there's not a chance. He really thinks Toyota wants Kyle Bush to go drive a Ford or Chevrolet. Ain't going to happen.”

The Las Vegas-native has been sponsored by M&M since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. In a recent interview, when Busch was asked about the 2023 season, he answered cryptically and gave no information about his future plans.

However, in the ongoing Cup Series season, the 36-year-old had seven top-10 finishes and a win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Edited by Adam Dickson