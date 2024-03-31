"This is JGR’s playhouse" - Christopher Bell on his excitement & confidence heading into 2024 NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway

The driver of the #20 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell has been in the limelight since his run-in with Kyle Busch during last weekend's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Despite that, the 29-year-old driver managed to finish the race in P2 behind Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron.

Heading into the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway today, the 0.75-mile-long short track has been the most successful track for Coach Gibbs' organization in the sport.

With the Toyota-affiliated racing outfit managing to visit the victory lane nine times out of the previous 18 visits to Richmond, Christopher Bell elaborated on what he feels ahead of this Sunday.

He told racer.com:

"I just like driving for JGR here. Their resume speaks for itself and the cars are super, super fast. This is arguably JGR’s best racetrack, so I just love going to racetracks where I know I’m going to have a shot at it. It feels like this is JGR’s playhouse."

Hinting at what could be another track where JGR's Toyotas could reign supreme at the front of the field, it remains to be seen if the team can snatch this win away from last year's winner and 2024 pole-sitter Kyle Larson.

What are Christopher Bell's odds of winning 2024 Toyota Owner's 400?

According to draftkings.com, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is one of the few drivers expected to be strong around Richmond Raceway this Sunday. The 0.75-mile-long track, which has historically seen Coach Gibbs' team dominate, puts the Oklahoma native at +700 odds of winning.

BetMGM and Bet365 put more faith in Bell's abilities as the two positioned the JGR driver with +600 odds each. Sitting in fourth place on the odds table behind William Byron and pole-sitter Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell will also be facing competition from Cup Series teammate Denny Hamlin.

It remains to be seen if the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver can continue JGR dominance at Richmond Raceway. The 2024 Toyota Owners 400 is expected to go live today, 31 March 2024 at 7:00 pm ET.