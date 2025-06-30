“This is NASCAR's most competitive, interesting track”: Insiders declare Atlanta Motor Speedway the new gold standard

Atlanta Motor Speedway has emerged as NASCAR’s new gold standard for competitive racing, according to insiders Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck. They claimed so on an episode of their weekly podcast, The Teardown.
This all-out competitive environment was clearly showcased at the Quaker State 400. Chase Elliott, a local hero, won the race over Brad Keselowski in sensational fashion by passing him on the last lap. In that event, top contenders such as pole-sitter Joey Logano, along with the championship points leader, William Byron, were all eliminated in these multi-car wrecks.
There were dizzying lead changes among numerous drivers in the final 20 laps for green-flag laps, which provided a clear illustration of the drafting skill required, but also the precision needed for technical execution on the multiple grooves on the old, worn-out asphalt and tight corners needed consistent handling.
Jeff Gluck asked his co-host if this is the best track that NASCAR has to offer, to which Jordan Bianchi replied:
"We talk all the time on this show on how great the intermediates are. You know, the Charlottes, the Kansas is maybe Vegas, just a little bit of lesser degree. We get so excited [that] they're going to go there and they're going to put on a great show. And they do. Like Charlotte this year. The 600 was a terrific race. I'm sorry. I saw your stat, 50 lead changes in the spring race here. 46 tonight, right?"
"This is NASCAR's most competitive, interesting track. And I don't think you can watch this track, this race tonight and sit there and say, 'Oh, this is just a typical Speedway', that kind of thing... This was old-school Daytona-esque." (1:39 onwards)
The track underwent a significant reconfiguration in 2021-22, transforming it into a 1.54-mile Superspeedway-style circuit, with increased banking from 24 to 28 degrees, and a narrowed racing surface from 55 to about 40 feet in turns.
NASCAR expert criticizes Chase Elliott & Co. despite Atlanta victory
Jordan Bianchi criticized Chase Elliott's team despite his victory at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bianchi argued that while the win was positive, the #9 team has not been fulfilling its potential over the past few years, citing that Elliott has only two wins in the last three seasons.
Bianchi expressed doubt about the team’s ability to consistently perform at a championship level or to recover from setbacks during the NASCAR playoffs, questioning if they could reliably win when it really matters.
"I don't feel like, I don't have the confidence in them that they're ready to do that. I don't see them rolling off like if this team has a bad race and they're in a point hole and they've got to go and win a race to advance do you feel confident enough that they could do that? I don't." (21:11-21:29)
Bianchi contrasted Elliott’s team with Joey Logano’s #22 team from Team Penske, which he praised for its ability to “find a way” to win and perform under pressure.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.