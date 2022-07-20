"This one’s taking a little longer than we thought" - Kyle Busch's future in NASCAR at risk with JGR team owner's statement

Kyle Busch's future with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 has become the talk of the town in the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season. The Las Vegas, Nevada-born driver is arguably one of the best drivers to ever pilot a Toyota car for the JGR team in NASCAR. The organization, however, is close to losing out on its best driver as the contract status between Busch and the JGR team is still unresolved.

After Christopher Bell won the Cup race last Sunday, the Joe Gibbs Racing owner made a statement about Busch’s contract during the team's post-race conference. Joe Gibbs stated that it has been really hard for him to learn about Busch being approached by other teams as they have been working hard to get a deal done. He later said that he was surprised to learn that the contact of their best driver is yet to take place.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joe Gibbs said he is surprised that the sponsorship search for Kyle Busch has continued into July and he gives his thoughts on how to describe the uncertainty of the Busch situation and the JGR pit-crew performance (I said turmoil or drama and he gives his word for it): Joe Gibbs said he is surprised that the sponsorship search for Kyle Busch has continued into July and he gives his thoughts on how to describe the uncertainty of the Busch situation and the JGR pit-crew performance (I said turmoil or drama and he gives his word for it): https://t.co/iZyCJrYGah

Gibbs said:

“Yeah, I am, in a way. It’s been hard. We’re working really hard to try and get things done, and it is hard, though. You’ve got to put a lot in place to make things work out, and we’re working as hard as we can. We’re going after it (in) a number of different directions. So yeah, I’m surprised at this point that we haven’t been able to get that finished.”

Kyle Busch is the most successful JGR driver, having won 56 of his 60 career Cup races along with two Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 with the team. He currently sits 6th in the Cup Series points table with 594 points, one win, and six top-five finishes.

Kyle Busch previously spoke about his plans with Joe Gibbs Racing

Last week, during the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch stated that there was no exact deadline for a contract extension, but he has spoken to other teams about potential opportunities in 2023. He still expressed his desire to drive the #18 Chevrolet car.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch says until someone else is announced to drive the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 car, he feels he has a seat there.



He also says there have been talks with other teams about 2023 and anything is possible. Kyle Busch says until someone else is announced to drive the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 car, he feels he has a seat there.He also says there have been talks with other teams about 2023 and anything is possible. https://t.co/MV9MghaCNn

Busch said:

“I mean, it would be nice sooner than later, but honestly, it doesn’t matter how soon or how late it gets done. Until there’s an announcement that somebody else is driving the 18 car, then I feel like I still have a seat.”

Catch Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

