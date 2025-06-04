“This sport is expensive to be in”: Toni Breidinger explains taking part in swimsuit modelling and events to fund NASCAR career

Toni Breidinger, a TRICON Garage Truck series driver, recently opened up about her activities outside of racing, including swimsuit modelling and various events. She said that the expenses involved in being a full-time driver are high, and this secondary career helps in supporting her.

Toni Breidinger has built a prominent modelling career alongside racing, working for top agencies like IMG Models and appearing in major publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Maria Claire Arabia, Glamour, Flaunt, Shape, and GQ. She has also modelled for Victoria’s Secret and walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Arab-American has started campaigns for brands like Coach. Her modelling work is not just a passion but a strategic decision to secure sponsorships and funding for her racing career. Breidinger has partnered with several major brands, including Raising Cane’s, Celsius energy drinks, Sunoco fuel, and 818 Tequila.

In an interview with Brobible, the TRICON Garage driver spoke about people not understanding why she does so many brand partnerships and events outside of NASCAR. She explained that it is to feed her passion for racing, as it is a very expensive sport.

“It’s hard for some people in the sport, and then also people outside the sport looking in— people don’t always comprehend why I’m doing appearances and events and interviews,” Breidinger said. “I’m like, ‘No, I literally wouldn’t be racing without doing all those things.’ You owe it to your partners to do those. You’re trying to build your brand. This sport is expensive to be in it.”

Toni Breidinger is driving the #5 Toyota for TRICON Garage and is making headlines as the only woman racing full-time in NASCAR’s top three national series. She has competed in 11 Truck Series races and holds 23rd place in the driver standings with 144 points. Breidinger’s best finish so far is 18th at Rockingham, with other notable results including 20th at Kansas and 21st place at Las Vegas and North Wilkesboro.

Toni Breidinger drops a powerful message as she features on SI Swimsuit latest edition

Toni Breidinger made her debut in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, marking a significant milestone in her career as both a professional racer and a fashion model. Breidinger, who has previously modelled for brands like Victoria’s Secret and GAP, sees her inclusion in the SI Swimsuit edition as an empowering moment. She expressed hope that her photos would inspire others to feel empowered.

"I hope when people see my photos they feel empowered," she said (via Sports Illustrated)

The SI Swimsuit shoot, photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Florida, celebrated diverse excellence in sports and featured Breidinger alongside other elite athletes. She posed in various swimsuits and expressed her gratitude on social media, calling her inclusion in the issue surreal and an honor.

