Toni Breidinger drops a powerful message as she features on SI Swimsuit latest edition

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger debuted in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, marking another milestone in her trailblazing career. The Arab-American racer joined a select group of elite female athletes featured in this year's edition to make a powerful statement.

Before she started making waves in the Craftsman Series in 2023, Breidinger had already modeled for brands like Victoria's Secret, Free People and GAP. Her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot is a culmination of her dual identity as a high-performance athlete and sought-after fashion model. Speaking about the experience, she shared (via Sports Illustrated):

"I hope when people see my photos they feel empowered."

Toni Breidinger's impressive modeling resume and her sentiment define two sides of her career. The 25-year-old racer also announced the news on her Instagram, mentioning the Sports Illustrated team behind the photoshoot:

On track, Breidinger has registered the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in ARCA Menards Series history, notching a record-breaking fourth-place season finish in 2024. She currently drives the No. 5 Toyota Truck for Tricon Garage in her first full-time season.

Off track, she's made her mark in fashion, collaborating with brands like 818 Tequila for her custom firesuit and building a digital audience of over 4.9 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. In the SI Swimsuit interview, she reflected on the unique space she occupies in motorsports:

"When I'm at the track, I'm not really thinking like, 'Oh, I'm surrounded by guys.' But, I am. Now that I have grown older, I realize that I'm doing something that is kind of different."

Ben Horton photographed Breidinger's shoot in Boca Raton, Florida, on a rainy morning. The 2025 edition celebrates diverse excellence across sports, and Breidinger's inclusion speaks to the magazine's theme. She shares the spotlight with other athletes such as Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Nelly Korda, Anna Hall and Cameron Brink among others, reinforcing the shoot's goal of empowering visibility for women across fields.

"It's an honor": Toni Breidinger celebrates her SI debut on X

NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger during Fresh From Floria 250 qualifying. Source: Imagn

Tony Breidinger has been open about her body image issues and uses her modeling career to inspire others. She took to X to express her gratitude and disbelief at being included in the celebrated SI edition, writing:

"It's an honor to be featured in the 2025 @SI_Swimsuit @SInow issue. it’s very surreal to be in this issue along side so many inspiring athletes. thank you a million to everyone who made this dream of mine come true!!"

The Boca Raton resort shoot presented ocean views as she was styled in bold swimsuits, chosen by the SI Swimsuit fashion team. She showcased a versatile range of looks, wearing brands like Andi Bagus, Abbode, I.AM.GIA, PALMIZA and Minamale. Hairstylist Sam Leonardi and makeup artist Tracy Murphy prepared a look that suited her sharp features and sun-kissed glow.

Toni Breidinger is 23rd in the Truck standings with 121 points and returns in her #5 TRICON Garage CELSIUS Toyota at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.

