"This is not supposed to happen" - Ross Chastain is 'proud' of his teammate Daniel Suarez and team Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain, the two-Cup Series race winner of the season, had another strong outing on the road course as he posted his tenth top-10 finish of the season at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. The 29-year-old who claimed his first win of the season on the road course of the Circuit of the Americas once again demonstrated his road racing abilities by driving #1 Chevrolet over 110 laps.

Meanwhile, his teammate Daniel Suarez grabbed his historic maiden Cup race victory in his 195th Cup start.

During the post-race interview, Chastain spoke about Suarez’s long awaited maiden victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. He praised his teammate and said that he was proud of him.

He said:

“Yeah, it’s Team Trackhouse all the way. I’m so happy for this group. Man, so good. The people behind the scenes that put in the time and effort to help us drivers. They’re just total team support. To be this new and special of a group, this is not supposed to happen. Another two fast Chevy’s and I couldn’t be prouder of Daniel (Suarez). I know what he is feeling right now and gosh, he’s so good. I’m so proud of him and so happy for him.”

The Alva, Florida native began the race from P7 and put up a great performance on the hilly road course in Northern California wine country. During Stage 3, Chastain broke into the top 10 and began to challenge the race leaders. However, he was unable to catch Ryan Blaney in the closing stages of the race and had to settle for a respectable seventh-place finish.

Ross Chastain talks with Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin before Toyota/Save Mart 350

Ross Chastain found himself at odds with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliot after an aggressive drive from his #1 Chevrolet resulted in separate incidents with fellow drivers during the race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Before the race in Sonoma, the Trackhouse Racing Team driver said that he wanted all his focus to be on the Toyota/Save Mart 350. After the practice race on Friday, he confirmed that he had spoken with both drivers and was ready to move on. He said:

“I’ve talked to all parties involved and yeah, I believe I should be in this car and I believe that I did make a mistake and I hit Denny [Hamlin] too hard”

Catch Ross Chastain at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.

