“This is unbelievable...speechless” – 2021 champion Kyle Larson is grateful to Hendrick Motorsports for his NASCAR success

Kyle Larson put in a dominating performance in his first season at Hendrick Motorsports and clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2021. Driving the #5 Chevrolet, he became the first driver since Team Chevy's Jimmie Johnson to win 10 Cup Series races in a single season.

Moreover, the Elk Grove-born driver dominated the 2021 season with 18 stage wins, 20 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. He also became the first driver in 34 years to record three consecutive wins twice in a single season.

After winning the 2021 championship, Kyle Larson gave credit to his #5 pit crew team for making the difference on the last pit stop. It was the fastest stop of the race, and it proved to be a turning point for them as Larson emerged as the race leader. He called his crew true winners and true champions of the race. Larson said:

“There were so many points in this race where I did not think we were going to win. Without my pit crew on that last stop, we would not be standing right here. They are the true winners of this race. They are true champions. I’m just blessed to be a part of this group. Every single man or person, man and woman at Hendrick Motorsports, this win is for all of us, and every one of you. This is unbelievable. I’m speechless.”

And to cap it all, he's now the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion. It's been the year of Kyle Larson in every way.10 Cup Series race wins. All-Star Race. Chili Bowl. Knoxville Nationals. Kings Royal.And to cap it all, he's now the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Kyle Larson was running P4 behind leaders Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott when the caution was brought out on Lap 283. He grabbed the lead on the Lap 288 restart and emerged as the winner.

Kyle Larson excited about the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Kyle Larson attended the ground-breaking ceremony last month as preparations started in high gear on the quarter-mile for the 2023 Busch Light at the Coliseum. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion said that he is excited to race inside the track on February 5, 2023:

“I’m a California native, so I was really excited to race inside the stadium earlier this year. I can’t wait for us to get back here in February and put on another great show for the fans. It’s going to be here before you know it.”

Catch Kyle Larson in action in the Cup Series during the pre-season Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5, 2023.

