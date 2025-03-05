“This is a way to have it”: Bob Pockrass gives his opinion on NASCAR’s tire situation for Phoenix

NASCAR is reintroducing dual tire compounds for this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway to improve short-track racing. The primary and option tire compounds debuted in last year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and later appeared in the points race at Richmond Raceway.

Teams will get one set of primary (harder) tires and one set of option (softer) tires for the practice session, with qualifying conducted on the primary compound. For the 312-mile Cup Series race at Phoenix, each team will have six sets of primary tires and two sets of option tires, plus an additional primary set from qualifying.

Fans were puzzled by the weekend's tire allocations, some questioning why NASCAR and Goodyear don’t solely use the softer compound. After last year’s Richmond race, several veteran drivers had suggested running only the option compound for future short-track events.

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass revealed that there are still some doubts about the softer compound, with this weekend's race serving as a test bed. Goodyear has also scheduled a tire test on Monday, with Austin Dillon, Josh Berry, and Tyler Reddick set to participate.

"I think there is still some uncertainty on the softer tire at Phoenix so this is a way to have it, use it and see if it works. Goodyear will do a tire test Monday with ADillon, Berry and Reddick (each manufacturer chooses its driver) and test the softer compound vs other softs," Pockrass wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The softer option compound provides increased grip and speed at the expense of tire wear and lap time fall-off. It also adds a layer of complexity to the race strategy, adding intrigue to the race.

As of now, NASCAR doesn't plan on using two tire compounds for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. If the soft option tire proves successful while testing, it could become the sole tire compound for the championship race.

Denny Hamlin urges NASCAR and Goodyear to bring softer compounds to Intermediates

With NASCAR successfully introducing softer compounds at short tracks and road courses, Denny Hamlin is pushing Goodyear to implement similar compounds at intermediate ovals. While the Next Gen car has produced good races at mile-and-a-half tracks, Hamlin believes softer tires could help further reduce aero deficiencies that hinder overtaking.

In a recent episode of Actions Detrimental, the #11 JGR driver said:

"I would love to see Goodyear start to take this to mile-and-halfs now. We are getting comfortable now on the short tracks and road courses with the super soft tire. Can we start to implement that at some other tracks, some mile and a halfs to help with some of the aerodynamic deficiency that we have there," said Hamlin [28:00 onwards]

Hamlin also commented on the option tire allocated for Phoenix. He said:

"This weekend at Phoenix we will have that really, really soft tire. I don't think its the Martinsville soft tire but it's like the Richmond option tire, we're going to have at Phoenix. Does that create the tire fall-off to then create comers and goers," he added. [27:07 onwards]

The Shriner's Children 500 at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for this Sunday, March 9, at 3:30 PM ET.

