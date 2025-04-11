ThorSport’s Truck driver Ben Rhodes turns reporter as he provides weather update from Bristol 

Ben Rhodes shared a weather update from Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday. The 28-year-old NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver noted the track was wet, but argued the race would happen later at night.

While many series like Formula 1 race in wet conditions, NASCAR tends to avoid it as a safety measure, especially on oval tracks. Driving the #99 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, Rhodes is set to enter the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol, the sixth race on the calendar.

ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes' team since the 2016 season, shared the #99 driver's weather update on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hello, everybody, from Bristol Motor Speedway. I'm Ben Rhodes with the Channel 99 weather reporter," Rhodes said.

"You can tell it's wet because of the way it is, and it looks like there's probably going to be some more precipitation. But I think the race will happen. So there you go."

Rhodes has been having a slow start to his 2025 campaign with one top-5 and two top-10s in five races. The two-time series champion had a DNF at Homestead-Miami Speedway after his race was compromised on a first-lap crash with Giovanni Ruggiero.

His best finish came from the last race at Martinsville Speedway, where he crossed the line in fifth place. The Ford pilot moved to the 10th spot in the standings as he gears up for another short track action scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ben Rhodes drives the #99 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing - Source: Imagn

The Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol is happening on Friday (April 11) at 7:30 p.m. ET, if weather permits. The event consists of 250 laps of racing around the 0.533-mile track on Friday.

Ben Rhodes set to compete with returning sponsor at Bristol

Earlier this week, ThorSport Racing announced the return of Bommarito Automotive Group as a primary sponsor for Ben Rhodes. The sponsorship will start this Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway and continue through the 2025 Truck Series season.

The Ford-affiliated Truck team took to X to share the announcement on the #99 team's sponsorship deal.

🚨Exciting News🚨 @BommaritoAuto RETURNS as a primary partner for @benrhodes in the 2025 season! Catch the No. 99 Bommarito Automotive Group Ford F-150 this Friday night at @ItsBristolBaby on FS1 at 7:30 PM ET👀," the team wrote.

Bommarito Automotive Group, a Missouri-based car-selling business, supports various racing series, including the IndyCar Series. The open-wheel racing series hosts a race named after the automotive company held at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In addition, the returning sponsor works with teams competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech Championship.

Rhodes will feature a Bommarito Automotive Group paint scheme at Bristol Motor Speedway with a black base color and red accents. It is a familiar livery as seen in several races from previous seasons.

This year marks ThorSport Racing's second consecutive season as a defending series champion. Ben Rhodes won his second championship in 2023, followed by teammate Ty Majeski, who won the title last year driving the #98 Ford.

