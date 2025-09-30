“Those decisions haunt you”: Jeff Gordon reacts to Denny Hamlin-Bubba Wallace Kansas controversy

After Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400, Jeff Gordon went over Denny Hamlin's late-race battle with Bubba Wallace and questioned if the JGR driver would come to regret his decisions. According to the Hendrick Motorsports executive, Elliott still held the upper hand thanks to his fresher tires.

Coming into the weekend at Kansas, Hamlin was vying for his 60th career win. The No.11 driver locked a front row start behind polesitter and JGR teammate, Chase Briscoe. He soon took the lead and swept both stages, but was let down by a pit stop mishap that placed him on the third row during the final overtime restart.

At this point, the top-5 were all Toyota drivers. Wallace was competing with Christopher Bell on the front row and eventually overcame him after a push from his teammate, Tyler Reddick. Hamlin, meanwhile, had a great launch and ended up beside the No.23 driver, opting to push Wallace up the track while leaving his inside lane open.

Chase Elliott, on the other hand, went with four new tires on the final pit stop cycle, making it easy to steal the win from Hamlin's grasp. In a post-race press conference, Jeff Gordon was asked if he had similar near-misses in his career. He replied(via ASAP Sports),

"I can't remember many of the ones I won, but I can tell you all the ones I lost. Those decisions haunt you, mis-shifts and bad choices on restarts and whatever it might be, especially if it was on your watch or in your hands."

"I don't know what was going to happen there if Denny wrapped the bottom instead of kind of using Bubba up, but I still think Chase had a great shot at it because of the new tires and the run he had going into three," he added.

Jeff Gordon was ecstatic with Chase Elliott's win, calling it a 'huge spark' for the HMS stable.

Jeff Gordon shares his 'favorite part' of Chase Elliott's Kansas win

Jeff Gordon shared a lighthearted exchange between Chase Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson before the final overtime restart. Gordon found it funny that Elliott brushed off Wallace's potential win and what that would mean for him on the cutline.

"My favorite part was what Alan said to Chase on that last restart, something about the cut line. He kind of mentioned something about if Bubba wins. Chase acknowledged it, and then he said something else about like screw the cut line. (Laughs)," Jeff Gordon said via aforementioned source.

Chase Elliott's win marked his 22nd career triumph. He's now locked into the final eight alongside Ryan Blaney. Kyle Larson trails the two in third, while Denny Hamlin rounds out the top-4.

