"Those first two races killed us": Michael McDowell one of first four drivers to be eliminated ahead of NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12

Michael McDowell's playoff journey started with a stumble in the first race, where he faced unexpected adversity and finished outside the top 20.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, defending champion Joey Logano, and the retiring Kevin Harvick will not be contending for the championship this year.

Twelve drivers are still in the running for the championship, which will be determined over the next seven races.

Michael McDowell, the winner of the 2021 Daytona 500, has had the best season of his career. Despite Front Row Motorsports historically residing in the mid-field, this season saw both the team and the driver deliver impressive and unexpected performances.

McDowell consistently ranked around 15th in the points standings throughout the season, securing a playoff spot with a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

While his sixth-place finish on Sunday was commendable, it wasn't enough to make up for the success of his competitors in previous races. Michael McDowell's elimination from the playoffs is a stark reminder of how unforgiving the format can be.

According to Speedway Digest, Michael McDowell said:

"Tonight, it wasn't enough. We were in a must-win situation. Still proud of everyone at Front Row Motorsports. Not quite fast enough to run with the top two or three guys, but pretty good.

"Those first two races just killed us, put us so far behind. This is a learning experience. It's a young group. We didn't do what we wanted to do here in these Playoffs. I think we showed speed, showed that we could do it."

Stenhouse, the 2023 Daytona 500 champion, surprised many with his consistent performance throughout the year after securing his playoff spot early on.

Although his JTG Daugherty team didn't win any races this season and fell short on points to stay in the championship hunt, it was undeniably a successful season.

Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, has been the biggest playoff upset so far. His hopes of defending his title effectively ended in a mid-race crash today, which not only took him out of the race but also left him just 4 or 5 points shy of the cutoff line for the rest of the night.

Denny Hamlin's comeback triumph at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick's elimination in the first round wasn't unexpected, considering the struggles of his Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2023.

However, it's significant news since the 2014 series champion had already announced his plans to retire at the end of this season. So, this marks the end of his chance to add to his career achievements.

Despite facing an early-race penalty, Denny Hamlin secured victory at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway. He secured his spot in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Hamlin, who clinched his third win of the season, guaranteed himself a place in the Round of 12 alongside Larson and Tyler Reddick, who had already earned automatic entries.

Joining them in the next stage are William Byron, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace.

At the race's outset, Hamlin began from the second position and maintained that spot until he incurred a pit road speeding penalty early on, causing him to plummet down the field.

However, as Stage 3 unfolded, the driver of the No. 11 FedEx Toyota made an impressive comeback, reclaiming his place at the front of the pack. He commenced the stage in second position, trailing Ty Gibbs and leading Kyle Larson.

Larson did mount a challenge to Hamlin at one juncture, but was unable to successfully pass him.

Ultimately, Hamlin seized the lead from Gibbs with approximately 140 laps remaining and held onto it until the race's conclusion, never relinquishing his advantage.