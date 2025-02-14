"Time for the duels!": Marissa Gilliland cheers on husband Todd Gilliland in No.34 sweatshirt and cheetah print pants 

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa Gilliland, recently took to her Instagram to share her outfit of the day for the Duel races at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Marissa shared her excitement for the race with a short caption, flaunting her #34 sweatshirt.

Gilliland proposed to his wife Marissa in 2021 during their trip to the Bahamas after an impressive season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. A year later, in 2022, the couple tied the knot at the same location, and since then, Mrs. Gilliland has been a regular presence during race weekends, cheering her husband on.

In her latest story, Marissa donned cheetah-inspired loose-fit pants and a black sweatshirt with her husband's car number, #34, written on it. She expressed her excitement for the duel race and wrote:

Trending

"Time for the duels!"

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Marissa Gilliland flaunted her outfit for the Duel races at Daytona (Source: @marissagilliland_ via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Mrs. Gilliland shared a short clip of the duel race. Todd Gilliland finished seventh with a top speed of 193.631 mph in Duel 2, held on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Daytona. Austin Cindric won the Duel 2 race with a best speed of 192.934 seconds. Erik Jones finished as the runner-up, and Chris Buescher ended in third place.

"Huge blessing": Todd Gilliland once opened up about his opportunity to compete with FRM

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland has a long history with racing as he comes from a family of professional racers. His father, David Gilliland, is a former NASCAR driver and owns a Craftsman Truck Series team—Tricon Garage.

Following his father's footsteps, the #34 driver ventured into the Cup Series in 2022 under the Front Row Motorsports banner and wrapped the season with one top-five and two top-ten finishes. He also competed for Rick Ware Racing in the 2023 season, finishing in 28th place.

In May 2024, Todd Gilliland was featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass where he opened up about the opportunity to compete with FRM. He said:

"From my side of it, I need to be reminded of that, for sure. It's definitely a huge blessing and a huge opportunity to be able to continue racing in this series. And I definitely know that you can't take it for granted. I forget last year; it was piecing together a full season. Just to see how things changed, see how much results can sway things, good or bad, very quickly in the sport, shows that we need to continue improving and stay on top of our game. I'm super thankful, super excited to continue with Front Row."

Gilliland wrapped his 2024 season in 22nd place, making it his career-best finish so far. Additionally, he also had a solid run in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, finishing 14th after qualifying in P20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"