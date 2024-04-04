"Time to fire the driver"; "How many CC swaps": NASCAR fans react to RCR appointing Justin Alexander as Austin Dillon's new crew chief

Richard Childress Racing recently announced several organizational changes and appointed Justin Alexander as the latest crew chief for Austin Dillon's #3 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dillon was previously paired with veteran crew chief and race engineer Keith Rodden since the beginning of the 2023 season. Rodden's role will be taken by Alexander with Joel Keller appointed as the lead engineer for the #3 RCR team, effective immediately. Rodden will reportedly assume a larger role in the organization.

Justin Alexander has previously worked with Austin Dillon in two separate stints, between 2017-18 and 2020-22. During this period, Dillon clinched four Cup Series victories, including wins at the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

The decision reflects the declining performance of the #3 team in recent years. Last season, Dillon recorded 10 retirements and was classified 29th in the Cup Series standings, marking his worst performance in his Cup career.

Richard Childress Racing's announcement was met with criticism from fans, who pointed out that Childress' grandson, Austin Dillon, also contributed to the poor results. Many criticized the revolving door of crew chiefs, suggesting that Dillon should be replaced on the team.

One X (formerly Twitter) user opined:

"Time to fire the driver"

Another user called out the frequent crew chief swaps at the #3 team. The comment read:

"how many CC swaps before you admit the drive is the problem"

Here are a few other fan reactions to the organizational restructure:

Some fans also expressed their optimism towards Dillon's reunion with his former crew chief, manifesting a return to form for the #3 Chevy team. One user commented:

"2021/2022 Austin Dillon resurgence???? LFG"

RCR's Vice President elaborates on Austin Dillon's crew chief shuffle

Andy Petree, Executive Vice President at Richard Childress Racing, explained that the organizational changes were aimed at maximizing the playoff prospects of both Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch.

Petree said in a statement released by the team:

"The organizational changes were made to help Richard Childress Racing’s overall NASCAR Cup Series program as we prepare for the rest of the season and locking two teams into the NASCAR Playoffs."

Andy Petree added that Dillon shared a unique chemistry with Justin Alexander, as evidenced by the results in the past. He also stated that Keith Rodden's services will now benefit the entire organization.

"Justin Alexander and Austin Dillon share a unique chemistry that has proven effective in the past. We want to thank Keith Rodden for his leadership of the No. 3 team and know that the contributions he will continue to make to RCR in his new role will be valuable across the organization."

The organizational changes take effect immediately, with Justin Alexander assuming the role for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway. Seven races into the season, the #3 Chevy driver is currently ranked 28th in the drivers' standings.

