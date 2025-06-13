“Time to be selfish”: Daniel Suarez sends a clear message to rivals as NASCAR returns to his hometown

Daniel Suarez revealed his 'selfish' intent to make the most of NASCAR's inaugural race on his home turf at Mexico City. The Monterrey native outlined his approach for the Viva Mexico 250, including his plans to adjust to the high-altitude conditions of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.

15 races into the season, Suarez ranks a lowly 28th in the driver's standings with a dearth of top-10 results in the last four rounds. His teammate Ross Chastain, meanwhile, ranks among the front runners with eight top-10 finishes, including a win in NASCAR's crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This places Suarez in a pivotal moment in his career, as he's yet to finalize a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 season. He recently revealed he wasn't new to contract uncertainties, but admitted it was the first time he's facing them during a homecoming race.

Looking to bounce back at Mexico City, Suarez spoke to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, saying,

"Once we get to Friday, it’s time to be selfish because I want to be the best version of myself, and I know we can win the race. But for that, I have to execute everything right, and I have to be on my game. So I’m going to be traveling to Mexico City very early, way earlier than normal (he flew Tuesday), so I can acclimate with the altitude, I can start training a little bit."

Daniel Suarez went on to endorse Brazil and Argentina to host more international races for NASCAR. He hoped that Mexico will be a 'beginning' to make way for global stops in the Cup Series calendar.

Daniel Suarez comments on his familiarity with Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit

Daniel Suarez recently spoke with NBC Sports' Justin Long and shared his thoughts about the track layout of the Mexico City race. He acknowledged that despite his familiarity with the circuit, the road course configuration will be new territory for him.

"The elevation is going to be a big deal. A lot of people think that I know the racetrack, and I actually don't. I've never been in that configuration. I have raced there several times in the oval configuration, but never in the road course configuration, the way that we're going to race it. So, it's going to be something new for everyone," he said.

In an attempt to get to grips, Daniel Suarez will compete in both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series events. He's set to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in Saturday's The Chilango 150. The 2016 Xfinity Series champion previously undertook 'double duty' in yet another road course at the 2024 Chicago street race, but failed to grab the checkered flag in either event.

