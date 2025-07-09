TJ Majors misses ‘old’ Ross Chastain after the Joey Logano incident in Chicago

Former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors recently talked about the Ross Chastain and Joey Logano incident on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. During the interaction, Majors claimed to miss the 'old' Chastain who used to "stir up the pot."

The #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver and the defending champion had a heated moment during the Chicago Street Course race. Following a chaotic race, Logano got involved in a multiple-car pile-up. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson clipped Chastain sideways on turn 1, and the Team Penske driver closely missed the incident.

However, Ross Chastain's car then made contact with Joey Logano's car, triggering the multiple-car crash. Reflecting upon the same, TJ Majors recalled the old Chastain and stated:

"I miss old Ross. Ross used to really stir the pot up pretty good." [01:15]

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed with Majors. Following the same, Joey Logano requested that NASCAR penalize Ross Chastain for intentionally wrecking him. The governing body hasn't issued any penalties for the Chicago Street Course race.

After facing a challenging run at the Grant 165 on Sunday, July 6, 2025, Joey Logano missed another top-ten finish by one spot to Chastain. The Team Penske driver wrapped up the 75-lap event in P11, while the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver took a P10 finish, adding one more top-ten finish to his stats.

“He races like a jacka**”: When Joey Logano called out Ross Chastain post Martinsville race

The Chicago Street Course race was not the first instance where Ross Chastain and Joey Logano had an intense moment on the track. Earlier this year, at Martinsville Speedway, Chastain displayed his aggressive driving and upset Logano over the same.

Reflecting upon Chastain's driving, the Team Penske driver told NASCAR journalist Dustin Long (via X):

“Ross (Chastain) just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame (Chase) Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him.” [0:28]

“He just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price,” he added.

Ross Chastain ended the Martinsville Speedway event as one of the top ten drivers, securing a P6 finish. Meanwhile, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver wrapped up the event in P8.

Both drivers qualified for the playoffs, having one win each this season. The Trackhouse Racing driver won the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600, and Logano secured his maiden win at Texas Motor Speedway.

With 490 points to his credit, Ross Chastain ranks eighth in the Cup Series points table. Additionally, he has secured one win, nine top-ten finishes, and three top-five finishes in 19 starts this season.

