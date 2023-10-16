Kyle Larson showcased an incredible mid-race recovery, received a lightning-quick final pit stop from his Hendrick Motorsports team, and then successfully fended off Christopher Bell at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway's finish line. This victory secured his position as the first driver to earn a spot in the NASCAR championship finale.

As the race neared its conclusion, Christopher Bell rapidly closed the gap with Kyle Larson, nearly reaching his rear bumper as they exited the final corner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

However, that was the closest Bell would come to victory. Despite erasing a substantial two-second gap, Bell fell just 0.082 seconds short of crossing the finish line in first place during the South Point 400 on Sunday, October 15.

According to Fronstretch, Christopher Bell post-race said:

"I feel like that was our chance, That was our chance to make Phoenix this year, and it slipped away from us. So I don’t know. We’ve still got two more races to get ourselves in position. So I feel good about that. But to be that close really stinks.”

This race marked the start of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as it reached its pivotal moments. Larson's triumph ensures his presence in Championship 4, guaranteeing his involvement in the title race set for November 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

On the other hand, Bell finds himself two points shy of the provisional elimination threshold with two more opportunities to make a return to the championship contention.

I'm grateful that Christopher consistently maintains a fair and clean racing style, Larson compliments post race

Although Bell began the race at the pole position driving a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, he found himself in third place after the pit stop. The Las Vegas track made passing particularly challenging on Sunday, causing Bell to essentially trail behind Larson for the remainder of the race.

However, in the final few laps, Bell initiated a strong challenge against Larson, progressively narrowing the gap with each pass by the flag stand.

Larson commended Bell, who had been his long-time rival in sprint car racing, for his clean and competitive race to the finish.

"I could see him coming in my mirror, for sure. Thankfully, Christopher always races extremely clean. Could have got crazier than it did coming to the start/finish line. Thank you to him for racing with respect there."

As they approached the checkered flag, Christopher Bell made a determined move inside Larson, attempting to overtake him, but fell short of reaching the finish line ahead.

Christopher Bell achieved an impressive feat by securing the pole position for the sixth time this season and was in the lead for 61 out of 267 laps, which was the second-highest amount during the race.

However, Larson dominated by winning both stages, leading for a race-high 133 laps and ultimately holding off the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota car, number 20. This victory marked Larson's fourth of the season and secured his place in the Championship 4 for the second time in the last three years.