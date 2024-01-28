Todd Gilliland & Front Row Motorsports partner with Georgia Peanuts ahead of upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta

Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland announced that Georgia Peanuts Commission has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The company will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence in Gilliland’s #38 Ford Mustang in the second event of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25.

Georgia Peanuts represents more than 4,500 peanut farm families across the state of Georgia and has been associated with Front Row Motorsports since 2021. The company joined Gilliland and FRM for two races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway previous season. He finished both races inside the top-20.

Georgia Peanuts is very excited to partner with FRM and Gilliland for the upcoming season. In a statement, the Chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, Joe Boddiford said:

“We’re excited to be back with Front Row Motorsports in 2024 to support Todd Gilliland. Todd has been a wonderful ambassador for Georgia Peanuts as well as our farmers. Our farmers love seeing the peanut scheme and I know the fans do too while snacking on Georgia Peanuts.”

Todd Gilliland happy to continue relationship with Georgia Peanuts

The 23-year-old driver is also responsible for recording Georgia Peanuts’ best finish as a NASCAR Cup sponsor, with a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022.

Expressing his feelings about working again with Georgia Peanuts said:

“I’m excited to continue my relationship with the Georgia Peanuts family, it’s one I am proud to be a part of,” said Gilliland. “They play a key role in our on-track success while also supporting their local peanut farmers and communities. They are a wonderful organization to represent and I’m excited to drive the peanut paint scheme again, it’s one of our most popular.”

Todd Gilliland made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway for Front Row Motorsports in 2022, where he finished 33rd. He has made 44 starts in the series, earning six finishes inside the top-10.

Watch Todd Gilliland in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 4.