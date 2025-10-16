Todd Gilliland refuses distractions as Front Row fights through NASCAR lawsuit uncertainty

Todd Gilliland weighed in on the ongoing legal dispute between Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing against NASCAR. He said that the #34 team’s focus remains on racing, leaving the legal matters entirely to team ownership and management.

Ad

This year marks Gilliland’s fourth full-time season with Front Row Motorsports, but the lawsuit has created uncertainty around his future. If the team loses in court, its charters, and potentially Gilliland’s seat, could be at risk. The lawsuit stems from FRM and 23XI’s decision not to sign NASCAR’s charter extension, as both teams accuse the sanctioning body of antitrust violations.

Despite the legal tension, the #34 Ford driver remains focused on the track, acknowledging that the situation is beyond his control. Speaking with Frontstretch, he said:

Ad

Trending

“Obviously, you read everything and see all the news articles, right? I mean, it’s social media nowadays. That’s the good and the bad, I guess, right? You see everything. I think for me, the biggest goal all year is just keep our team focused, right? I know there’s nothing that we can do about it.”

Ad

“So, keep doing our jobs. Obviously, we’re here racing because that’s what we love to do. And we have a great opportunity ahead of us. So that’s just what I’ve been telling everyone all year. We’re going to obviously leave the rest to our owners and managers and all that stuff, right? It’s completely, completely out of our control. So, just do the best we can and make the most of every opportunity regardless,” he added.

Ad

Todd Gilliland drives the #34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Todd Gilliland shares a similar situation with his teammates Noah Gragson and Zane Smith. While he has been part of Front Row Motorsports for several seasons, both Gragson and Smith are newcomers to the team in 2025. Together, the trio represents one of the youngest full-time driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ad

“We’re really good at talking to each other”: Todd Gilliland on relationship with FRM teammates as the elder statesman

In the same interview, Todd Gilliland was asked if his new teammates seek his advice, given his longer tenure with the team. He said they don’t necessarily come to him for guidance, but emphasized that their strong communication stems from their friendship off the track.

Ad

The #34 Front Row Motorsports driver told Frontstretch:

“I wouldn’t say they necessarily come to me for advice, but I think just as a whole, we’re just really good at talking to each other just about everything.”

Gilliland also pointed out that the team dynamics are different compared to previous years, when he was paired with veteran NASCAR driver Michael McDowell, who now drives for Spire Motorsports. Regardless, he noted that there are positives and negatives in both dynamics.

None of the FRM drivers have qualified for the playoffs this year. Gilliland has only posted three top-10 finishes, with his best result coming from Indianapolis Motor Speedway in sixth. He has also qualified inside the top 10 thrice, including a fifth-place starting position at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.