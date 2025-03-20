Todd Gilliland's better half Marissa exudes glamor sporting a brown one-piece in the 'Vegas weekend' photo dump

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa Gilliland, took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She shared an image with "special guests" and added a lighthearted caption.

Ad

After an impressive Craftsman Truck Series season in 2021, the son of Tricon Garage owner proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Marissa Gilliland, during their trip to the Bahamas. The couple spent a year planning their wedding and tied the knot in 2022 at the same location. Since then, Marissa has been seen on the racetrack every weekend cheering for her husband.

The post, shared by Todd Gilliland's wife, features the couple posing in front of the Gillilands' #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse painted in bright yellow. Marissa donned a cheetah print jacket with a black top and paired the look with grey cargo. She also had her black sunglasses on, along with a black sling handbag. Meanwhile, the FRM driver wore his yellow racing jersey with "Loves" written in the middle.

Ad

Trending

In the next slide, Mrs. Gilliland shared an image with her family in front of the car. The Instagram post also included photos of her family enjoying the race from the stands, and a mirror selfie of her and her husband, among others.

"Vegas weekend♥️🎲 we had some special visitors at the track🥰," the caption read.

Ad

The Front Row Motorsports driver qualified 32nd for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race. He had a slow start at the race and finished the race in P29, earning only eight points.

"Huge blessing": Todd Gilliland on getting an opportunity to continue with FRM in the 2025 season

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland has a background in professional racing, and his father was also a former NASCAR driver. David Gilliland currently owns the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Tricon Garage.

Ad

Following in his father's footsteps, Gilliland ventured into stock car racing in the Truck Series in 2019. He secured three wins, 53 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in 94 starts in his six-year stint. Three years later, in 2022, the latter moved to the Cup Series and has competed in 108 races, securing 11 top-ten finishes.

Todd Gilliland debuted in the series with Front Row Motorsports in 2022, but he also competed for Rick Ware Racing in 2023. Then he got back with FRM in the 2024 season and completed the season in 22nd position. However, the team continued their contract with Gilliland, and he is driving the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the 2025 season.

Ad

During a conversation with Bob Pockrass, the FRM driver opened up about his opportunity to compete for the team and stated:

"From my side of it, I need to be reminded of that, for sure. It's definitely a huge blessing and a huge opportunity to be able to continue racing in this series. And I definitely know that you can't take it for granted. I forget last year, it was piecing together a full season. Just to see how things changed, see how much results can sway things good or bad very quickly in the sport shows that we need to continue improving and stay on top of our game. I'm super thankful, super excited to continue with Front Row."

Todd Gilliland ranks 24th on the points table with 91 points under his name. Additionally, he secured one top-ten finish and led seven laps in five starts in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback