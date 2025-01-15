Todd Gilliland’s wife Marissa drops a 3-word reaction to some of her favorite wedding photos on their 2nd anniversary

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland and his wife Marissa are kicking off 2025 in style; the couple went on a trip to the Bahamas to celebrate their second anniversary. Recently, Marissa took to her Instagram and shared her favorite images of their wedding along with a heartfelt caption.

Gilliland is the son of Tricon Garage team owner David Gilliland. After an impressive season in 2021, he proposed to Marissa and tied the knot in January 2023 in the Bahamas. Todd Gilliland currently competes in the Cup Series under the Front Row Motorsports banner, driving the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

After sharing glimpses of the beautiful trip to the Bahamas, Marissa Gilliland posted a carousel of her wedding pictures on her Instagram story. In one image she is seen holding hands with her husband in the wedding dress. Here's what she wrote:

"Some wedding favs"

Marissa Gilliland dropped her favorite wedding images (Source: @marissagilliland_ via Instagram)

Todd Gilliland's wife then shared the images of her friends from the wedding, including NASCAR drivers Zane Smith and Harrison Burton. She ended the series with an image of her wearing a "Mrs. Gilliland" denim jacket.

"Ok I'm done 😂" wrote Marissa.

Here is a snapshot of the story:

Marissa Gilliland wrapped her favorite wedding images (Source: @marissagilliland_ via Instagram)

Marissa wished her husband a happy wedding anniversary before sharing her wedding images.

Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa wished her husband a "happy anniversary" amid their getaway trip

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Marissa wished her husband a happy anniversary. She shared an image of her husband while holding a coffee mug and penned:

"Happy anniversary husband❤️ @toddgilliland_"

Marissa also shared an Instagram post on the same day, revisiting her memories of the big day. She shared an image of her hugging her husband in the wedding attire and captioned the post:

"Happy 2 years honey❤️ so special spending our anniversary where we got married. Love you so much @toddgilliland_"

Todd Gilliland also wished his wife on their special day, posting a selfie with Marissa during their stay in the Bahamas. He penned a heartfelt note for his wife that read:

"2nd wedding anniversary❤️ Always thankful for you and so happy we get to live our busy lives together so much @marissagilliland_ 😘"

The #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series before venturing into the Cup Series in 2022. He found moderate success in his six-year stint in the Truck Series. However, he is showing serious promise in the Cup Series and witnessed his career-best season in 2024.

David Gilliland's son finished the season in 22nd place in the points table, his career-best ranking, with four top-ten finishes. Earlier, he finished 28th in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Additionally, he extended his partnership with his primary sponsor, Grillo's Pickle, for three races in the 2025 season.

