Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa shares glimpse of 'motorhome clean & pack day' in latest IG update 

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa Gilliland recently took to Instagram to share an image of her motorhome bus. As her husband's off-season break ended, Marissa began preparing for the 2025 season, starting with setting up the motorhome.

After an impressive Craftsman Series season in 2021, Todd Gilliland proposed to Marissa during the couple's trip to the Bahamas. They tied the knot a year later in January 2022 at the same location. Since then, Marissa has been constantly seen during the race weekends and gets along with her husband's friends.

In her latest story, Marissa Gilliland shared an image of the couple's old white motorhome. Before heading out for 'The Great American Race' next week, she is cleaning the bus and packing for the season. She expressed her enthusiasm for the 2025 season and wrote:

"It's motorhome clean & pack day! The season is here !!!"

Marissa Gilliland also made a hilarious comment on the motorhome, saying:

"She better be good to us this year and run good 😂🤞🏻"

Marissa Gilliland is preparing the motorhome for the 2025 season starting from the Daytona 500 (Source: @marissagilliland_ via Instagram)

The inaugural race of the 2025 season, the Daytona 500, is scheduled for February 16, 2025. Gilliland will drive the #34 Ford Mustang Darkhorse for Front Row Motorsports alongside teammates Noah Gragson in the #4 car and Zane Smith in the #38 Ford.

"Huge blessing": Todd Gilliland once looked back on the opportunity to continue with FRM for the next season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland comes from a family of professional racers. His father, David Gilliland, is a former NASCAR driver and owns a Craftsman Truck Series team - Tricon Garage. Following his father's footsteps, Todd Gilliland debuted in the Cup Series in 2022 and secured one top-five and one top-ten finish.

The Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, native also competed for Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports in the 2023 season, wrapping the season in 28th place.

During a conversation with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass in May 2024, Todd Gilliland was asked about his opportunity to compete with one team for the season. He replied:

"From my side of it, I need to be reminded of that, for sure. It's definitely a huge blessing and a huge opportunity to be able to continue racing in this series. And I definitely know that you can't take it for granted. I forget last year, it was piecing together a full season. Just to see how things changed, see how much results can sway things good or bad very quickly in the sport shows that we need to continue improving and stay on top of our game. I'm super thankful, super excited to continue with Front Row."

Todd Gilliland wrapped up his 2024 season in 22nd place (career-best finish) securing four top-ten finishes. Additionally, he finished The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in 14th place after starting from P20.

